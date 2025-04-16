ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally began to flex their muscles a little this week. They had dropped six of nine games and had lost consecutive series to the Phillies, Nationals and Cubs. The Dodgers, in the eyes of some baseball analysts, were bored. One can pencil in 95 wins for this team. The Dodgers are a near-lock to make the postseason. Yet, in a 162-game campaign, teams have to go about their business and do the job repeatedly. We can sit here and say that 95 wins are virtually automatic for a team as insanely talented and deep as the Dodgers, but they still have to wake up, go to the ballpark, hit baseballs, pitch well, and field well for several months. It's not guaranteed. It won't just be handed to the Dodgers. LA has to earn its place. Complacency is not an option.

The last two nights, we have seen the Dodgers take care of business against the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies-Dodgers Projected Starters

German Marquez vs Bobby Miller

German Marquez (0-2) had a rough ride against the Padres last week. This is the brutal reality for Colorado pitchers: They have to go up against the Padres, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Giants on a consistent basis. The margin for error is small, and the quality of the opposition is considerable. Marquez has to continuously find his best stuff to compete. Anything less will get punished by the good teams in the NL West.

Last Start: April 11 at San Diego Padres — 4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Bobby Miller (0-0) will make his 2025 debut for the Dodgers in a spot start. With Blake Snell, Clayton Kershaw, and Tony Gonsolin all hurt, Miller and others have had to fill in the gaps for Los Angeles. The Dodgers have an elite offense. Their lower-end starters just have to be five-inning, two-run pitchers. If they can provide that level of performance on a consistent basis, the Dodger organization will be happy, and the team should be able to win games.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: +250

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies have been losing a lot of games. They are bound to win one at some point. Facing Bobby Miller is the perfect opportunity for them to do just that. Keep in mind that the Rockies plus 1.5 runs on the run line is a plus-money price. Colorado just has to lose by one, which it might do as long as it scores five or more runs against Miller.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are scoring runs. They are containing Colorado hitters. They have covered the 1.5-run spread twice in this series. Why not go 3 for 3? Betting on the Dodgers against the Rockies is not something bettors usually regret.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

You don't have to overthink this. Dodgers over Rockies at home on the run line. That's it. You would have cashed two of two tickets this week if you had done that on Monday and Tuesday. Might as well do it on Wednesday. You could also consider the Dodger team total over 4.5 or 5.5.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5