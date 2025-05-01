ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles continue their homestand as they host the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Orioles prediction and pick.

The Royals come into Thursday at 16-15 on the year, which places them in third place in the AL Central. They have won the first two games of the series with the Rays, winning game one 3-1 and game two 3-0. Before Thursday, they had won nine of their last ten games. The Royals will face the Rays on Thursday in the final game of their series.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are 12-18 on the year, which places them in last place in the AL East. Still, they have won two of their last three games, taking two of three games from the Yankees. In the last game, tensions flare as the benches cleared from both the Orioles and Yankees, but the Orioles took a 5-4 victory.

Royals-Orioles Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. Charlie Morton

Michael Wacha (1-3) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

Last Start: Wacha went six innings, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out six batters and not give up a run, taking the win over the Astros.

Away Splits: Wacha is 0-1 on the road with a 4.09 ERA and a .244 opponent batting average.

Charlie Morton (0-6) with a 9.45 ERA and a 2.18 WHIP.

Last Start: Morton went just 2.1 innings in relief, giving up three hits and a walk. He would strike out two batters and give up one unearned run as the Orioles fell to the Yankees 15-3.

Home Splits: Morton is 0-3 at home with a 10.43 ERA and a .359 opponent batting average.

Here are the Royals-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Orioles Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +110

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Royals vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: FDSNKC/MASN

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals have been led by Vinnie Pasquantino. He is hitting just .177, but leads the team with 18 RBIs. He also has a .242 OBP while adding three doubles, a triple, four home runs, and nine runs scored. Salvador Perez has also been solid this year. He is hitting .235 with a .279 OBP. He has ten doubles, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Further, Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting great. He is hitting .322 with a .388 OBP. He has 12 doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 19 runs scored. Witt has also stolen nine bases. Finally, Maikel Garcia is hitting .282 this year with a .342 OBP. He has eight doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, four stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cedric Mullins has led the way for the Orioles this year. He is hitting .278 with a .412 OBP. Mullins has five doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs, and 17 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ryan O'Hearn has hit well. He is hitting .292 with a .378 OBP. O'Hearn has three doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Adley Rutschman has been scoring well this year. He has scored 14 times this year. Rutschman is hitting just .222 but has a .330 OBP. He also has two doubles, four home runs, and nine RBIs. Ryan Mountcastle has also been productive this year. He is hitting just .194 but with a .240 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIS, and 12 runs scored this season.

Final Royals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Michael Wacha has not been great this year, but has been solid. He has four starts in his six, giving up two or fewer runs. Further, he has pitched into the sixth inning in five of his six starts. He has two starts on the road this year, giving up five runs in 11 innings of work. Current Orioles have hit well against Wacha. They are 32-111 with four doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, and three walks. Cedric Mullins is 9-23 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle is 10-22 against Wacha with three home runs and seven RBIS.

Meanwhile. Charlie Morton has been horrible. The Orioles are 0-7 when Morton has been in the game, including going 0-5 in five starts. In his five starts, Morton has given up 25 runs. Current members of the Royals are 14-69 against Morton with four home runs. That includes Cavan Biggio, who is 3-12 with a home run and four RBIs. Further, Michael Massey is 1-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Expect Charlie Morton to get hit hard in this one as the Royals take the in.

Final Royals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+110)