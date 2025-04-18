ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

AL Central rivals continue their weekend series as the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Tigers prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Tigers broke open the game in the third inning. In the bottom of the third, Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run double, and then came home on a Riley Greene single to make it 3-0. Green would drive in another run in the fifth as well. In the top of the eighth, Maikel Garcia drove in a run, but Zach McKinstry and Spencer Torkelson would both drive in runs in the bottom of the inning, as the Tigers won the game 6-1.

The Royals and Tigers play game two of the series on Friday.

Royals-Tigers Projected Starters

Seth Lugo vs. Casey Mize

Seth Lugo (1-2) with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Last Start: Lugo went 6.2 innings, giving up seven hits, two walks, and four home runs. He would strike out four batters, but give up four runs as Lugo lost to the Yankees.

Away Splits: Lugo is 0-1 on the road with a 5.40 ERA and a .269 opponent batting average.

Casey Mize (2-1) with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Last Start: Mize went 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits and two home runs. He would strike out three batters but give up four runs in a loss to the Twins.

Home Splits: Mize is 1-0 at home with a 1.50 ERA and a .190 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Royals-Tigers Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: +100

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Royals vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNKC/FDSNDT

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the way for the Royals this year. He is hitting .307 with a .384 OBP. He has eight doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, five stolen bases, and has scored 12 times. Meanwhile, Vinnie Pasquantino is driving in runs, but not hitting well. He has 11 RBIS, but is hitting just .188 with a .269 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and four runs scored. Maikel Garcia has also been solid this year. He is hitting .270 with a .319 OBP. Garcia has four doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Further, Salvador Perez has been productive. While he is hitting just .200 with a .259 OBP, he has two home runs, three doubles, ten RBIS, and five runs scored. Finally, Kyle Isbel is hitting .250 with a .265 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBIs, and six runs scored this year.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson leads the way for the Tigers. He is hitting .286 with a .381 OBP. He has six doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIS, and 15 runs scored this year. Kerry Carpenter is also having a solid year. He is hitting .295 with a .323 OBP. Caprenter has three doubles, five home runs, ten RBIS, and ten runs scored. Further, Zach McKinstry is hitting well. He is hitting .255 with a .382 OBP. McKinstry has two triples, a home run, nine RBIS, and 11 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Riley Greene is hitting .233 this year, with a .263 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, seven RBIS, and nine runs scored. Also hitting well is Dillon Dingler. Dingler is hitting .306 this year with a .320 BOP. He has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine RBIS, and five runs scored. Colt Keith is not hitting well, but getting on base and scoring. He is hitting just .185, but with a .343 BOP and seven runs scored. Keither has two doubles and two RBIs as well this year.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers are coming off their worst starts of the young season. Seth Lugo gave up four home runs, but all of them were solo home runs. Meanwhile, Casey Mize gave up four runs with two home runs in his last start. Still, the Tigers have not hit well against Lugo. In 75 at-bats, they are hitting just .213 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Javier Baez has had the most success, going 5-14 with a triple, a home run, and four RBIs against Lugo. Meanwhile, the Royals have hit .406 off of Casey Mize in 69 at-bats. They have three home runs and 16 RBIs as well. Further, Salvador Perez has hammered Mize. He is 12-25 with two doubles, a home run, and six RBIs. Maikel Garcia has also been solid, going 4-5 with a triple and an RBI against Mize. The Tigers are hitting better than the Royals this year, and should get some runs off of Seth Lugo, but the Royals have enough power in their lineup to hit Casey Mize hard. Take the Royals in this one.

Final Royals-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (+100)