It is a Big Ten clash on Thursday night as Rutgers visits Michigan. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Michigan prediction and pick.

Rutgers comes into the game at 14-14 on the year, while going 7-10 in conference play, good for tenth in the Big Ten. They opened the year 5-1 before dropping three straight. They would then win three of their next four before dropping another three in a row. Rutgers would win the next two, but since then are just 4-6, including a Rutgers overtime win over Washington. In their last game, Rutgers faced USC. The game was tied with under three minutes to play in the first half, but Rutgers would take a five-point lead into halftime. They would not give up the lead in the second half, winning the game 95-85.

Meanwhile, Michigan is 21-6 on the year, and 13-3 in conference play. That places them tied for first in the Big Ten. They opened the year 8-1 before dropping two in a row. They would win five more before losing two of the next three. Then, Michigan won six in a row before falling to Michigan State. Last time out, they faced Nebraska. It was a tight, and low-scoring game. Michigan led at the end of the first half 25-21. Michigan would go on to defeat Nebraska 49-46.

Here are the Rutgers-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Michigan Odds

Rutgers: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +450

Michigan: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -630

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is ranked 75th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 115th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers has been much better on the offensive end of the court. They are 82nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 173rd in shooting efficiency. Further, they have gotten to the free-throw line well this year. Rutgers is 52nd in the nation in free throws made while sitting 44th in free throws attempted.

Dylan Harper leads the way for Rutgers this year, leading the team in points, assists, and steals. Harper comes in with 19.4 points per game while adding 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals. Further, he has 4.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Ace Bailey leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.2 rebounds per game while adding 18.4 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. The backcourt also features Jeremiah Williams. Williams comes in with 7.1 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 steals.

Meanwhile, Lathan Sommerville leads the frontcourt. The center comes in with 7.5 points per game this year, while he also adds 4.2 rebounds per game.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is ranked 23rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan has also been solid on offense this year. They are 38th in the nation in points per game while sitting 32nd in shooting efficiency. Further, they move the ball well, sitting 26th in the nation in asssits per game. Michigan also shoots well on the inside. They are ninth in the nation in two-point field goal shooting percentage.

Vladislav Goldin leads the way for Michigan. He comes in with 15.6 points per game while adding 6.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Danny Wolf. Wolf leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also scored 12.7 points and adds 3.7 assists plus 1.5 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Tre Donaldson leads the way. He comes in with 12.3 points per game while leading the team with 3.9 assists per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and one steal. He is joined by Roddy Gayle Jr. Gayle comes in with 10.6 points per game, while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year.

Final Rutgers-Michigan Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been better on the offensive end of the floor, there is a major difference between the two defenses. Rutgers is 273rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 220th in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Michigan is 103rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 16th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Michigan has been solid on the glass this year, sitting 16th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Rutgers is 113th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Expect Michigan to dominate down low and take the win in this one.

