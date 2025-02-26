ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sabres and the Hurricanes meet in Raleigh! The Sabres are playing very well leading into this matchup, while the Hurricanes have fallen off and need a win to get back on track. We continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Sharks prediction and pick.

The Buffalo Sabres have had issues with consistency this season but have been playing well recently. They have a 24-27 record and have won six of their last seven games and two straight entering this matchup. Tage Thompson is the best player on the Sabres, and they need him to have a monster game against a team as good as the Hurricanes have been this season.

The Carolina Hurricanes have had a strong season up to this point, with a 33-21 record. However, recently, they have struggled and have lost five of their last six straight games. Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis have been difference-makers for the Hurricanes this season. In this game, they have a prime opportunity to get back on track against the Sabres, especially at home in Raleigh.

Here are the Sabres-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Hurricanes Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Sabres vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/MSG Buffalo/FanDuel Sports Network South

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres' offense is ranked near the top of the NHL. They score 3.21 goals per game and have an 11.5% shooting percentage. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin are the two best players on this offense. Thompson leads the team in total points and goals, with 51 and 28, respectively. Dahlin is the team's assists leader with 36, nine more than the second-best, JJ Peterka. This offense is an X-factor in this game, and between Thompson and Dahlin, they should find some success against Carolina.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres' defense has struggled this season and has been the opposite of their offense. They are allowing 3.36 goals per game, and they have an 89.3% save percentage.

Buffalo's primary goalkeeper this season is Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. In 41 games, Luukkonen has 20 wins, 16 losses, and four overtime losses, allowing 2.97 goals per game with an 89.5% save percentage. James Reimer and Devon Levi have also shared the spotlight. Reimer has two wins, four losses, and one overtime loss, allowing 2.55 goals with a 90.8% save percentage. Then, Levi has two wins and seven losses while allowing 4.12 goals per game with an 87.2% save percentage.

This defense is in for a long game on the road against the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have a lot of depth and an advantage on this side of the ice.

The Hurricanes' offense is ranked near the top of the NHL in offense this season. They score 3.22 goals per game and have a 10.2% shooting percentage. Aho has been the best player for the Hurricanes, but Jarvis has also played well this season. Aho leads the team in points and assists, with 56 points and 36 assists, respectively.

Then, Jarvis is the team leader in scoring goals, with 22 this season. The Hurricanes have a slight offensive advantage against the Sabres in this matchup, and they have more offense depth than the Sabers. Carolina should find success on offense in this game because Buffalo has struggled all season on defense.

The Hurricanes' defense is also one of the best in the NHL. They allow 2.79 goals per game and have an 89.5% save percentage.

Their primary goalkeeper is Pyotr Kochetkov. He has 20 wins, 11 losses, and three overtime losses. They also allow 2.55 goals per game and have a 90.3% save percentage. Frederik Andersen and Spencer Martin helped him the most as backups. Andersen has six wins and four losses, allowing 2.31 goals per game with a 90.3% save percentage. Then, Martin has three wins, four losses, and one overtime loss. He is allowing 3.89 goals per game with an 84.6% save percentage.

This defense has enough talent and depth to slow down the Sabres in this matchup. This is a big matchup, and it will decide who wins this game. Expect this to determine the game.

Final Sabres-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Sabres and this offense should keep things close against the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are still winning this game because they are the better team and have more depth, thanks to Aho and Jarvis. But Thompson has carried the Sabres and should help them Sabres keep this close. The Sabres cover, but the Hurricanes win.

Final Sabres-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Sabres +1.5 (-140)