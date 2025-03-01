ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego State-Wyoming prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State-Wyoming.

The San Diego State Aztecs are breathing more easily right now. They just defeated the New Mexico Lobos earlier this week in a game which dramatically improved their odds of making the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Are the Aztecs a lock? No, not quite, but with one or two more wins, they should be good to go.

This game against Wyoming is tricky for San Diego State. The Cowboys played them tough in San Diego earlier this season, but SDSU is fully expected to win this game. If the Aztecs lose in Laramie, their safe bubble position would take a hit, and they would need to make sure they don't slip up a second time in the two weeks before Selection Sunday. If San Diego State can take care of business here against Wyoming, the Aztecs could probably seal a bid with one additional win. They are well inside the bubble cut line, and just have to make sure they don't slide downward. Win the games they're supposed to win, and the Aztecs will be in.

San Diego State-Wyoming College Basketball Odds

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Wyoming Odds

San Diego State: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -295

Wyoming: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +235

Over: 130.5 (-115)

Under: 130.5 (-105)

How to Watch San Diego State vs Wyoming

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State should be able to play well in this game, given the confidence and good vibes created by the win over New Mexico. San Diego State has been an up-and-down team this season, but with March now here and with the NCAA Tournament just a few weeks away, the Aztecs — who know how to perform in the biggest month of the season — should become more focused, more disciplined, more mature, more consistent. Expect this team to elevate its level of performance and reach the standard the Aztecs have become accustomed to in recent years under head coach Brian Dutcher.

Also simply note that Wyoming is not playing well right now. The Cowboys were wiped out by Nevada earlier this week, and Nevada is not an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Wyoming is hard to trust in this spot, even at home.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State has been a one step forward, one step back kind of team this season. SDSU was a top-five seed in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments, and the Aztecs reached the Sweet 16 or better in each of those two tournaments. This year, San Diego State might be a No. 9 seed at best, and it could be a No. 11 seed if it does not finish the season well. San Diego State might even have to go to Dayton for the First Four. This is a vulnerable team which has not played up to SDSU's expected standard this season. Wyoming, playing at home, can at least keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

Final San Diego State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SDSU, but the Aztecs have not been a dependable team for bettors this season. Wait for a possible in-game bet.

Final San Diego State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -6.5