ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an all-Canadian match-up as the Ottawa Senators visit the Montreal Canadiens. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game at 36-25-5 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Atlantic Divison. This also currently places the Senators in the top wild-card spot. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first period, William Nylander broke the tie in the second. Still, Brady Tkachuk, who has been dealing with injuries, set up Jake Sanderson to tie the game. Auston Matthews would take the lead back for Toronto, but Ottawa would get goals from David Perron and Claude Giroux to make it 3-2 heading to the third. In the third, Ottawa would add an empty net goal on the way to a 4-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 32-27-7 on the year, placing them in fifth in the Atlantic Division and just one point outside of a wild card spot. Despite being in contention, the Canadiens did not make many moves at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Florida Panthers. Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield both scored in the first period to give Montreal the 2-0 lead. The Panthers would get a goal back in the second period, but a third-period goal from Christian Dvorak sealed the deal as the Canadiens won 3-1.

Here are the Senators-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Canadiens Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -137

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Senators vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He leads the team in assists and points this year. He has 20 goals and 48 assists this year, good for 68 total points. Brady Tkachuk joined Stutzle on the top line. He is third on the team in points while sitting first on the team in goals this year. He has 27 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 49 points. The line is rounded out by Claude Giroux. Giroux is fifth on the team in points this year, coming in with 14 goals and 29 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. Batherson comes in with 18 goals and 36 assists. He also has ten goals and 15 assists on the power play. Batherson will be joined by new addition Dylan Cozens. Cozens has two goals and two assists in his five games with the team. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line. Sanderson has seven goals and 39 assists this year, good for 46 total points, and sitting fourth on the team in points.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 18-11-3 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He has been great this month. Ullmark is 6-0-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Ullmark has won five straight games, giving up three or fewer goals in all of them.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leads the top line for the Canadiens. Suzuki comes in with 20 goals and 49 assists this year, good for 69 total points. Suzuki leads the team in both points and assists. Caufield leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 33 goals and 28 assists on the year, good for 61 total points. The line is rounded out by Juarj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky comes in with 14 goals and 27 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

The Canadiens also get plenty of production from the blue line. Lane Hutson is third on the team in points, coming into the game with four goals and 48 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson is fifth on the team in points, coming in with six goals and 23 assists this year.

Sam Montembeault comes in at 24-14-4 on the year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has been great since the 4 Nations Break. Montembeault is 6-0-1 in those seven games and has not allowed more than three goals in any of the seven games.

Final Senators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Senators come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is how well Linus Ullmark has been playing. He is 6-0-1 in his last seven. Still, for as well as he is playing Sam Montembeault has been even better. He has a goals-against average sitting right at two in the last seven games. Further, the Canadiens are scoring 2.95 goals per game this year, but that is up to 3.4 goals per game in the last ten games. Take Montreal in this one.

Final Senators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+114)