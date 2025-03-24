ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Ottawa Senators face the Buffalo Sabres. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Senators come into the game at 37-27-5 on the year, placing them in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, but currently in a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. After a solid stretch of play, and good moves at the trade deadline, the Senators have hopes for a run to the playoffs. In their last game, the Senators faced the Devils. After a scoreless first period, Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring in the second. Then, former Buffalo Sabre Dylan Cozens, set up Drake Batherson to extend the lead. The Devils would get one back in the period, but the Senators would also get a power play goal to lead 3-1 heading into the third. In the third period, Erik Haula scored with 24 seconds left in the game, but the Senators would still hold on to win the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 28-35-6 on the year, sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Winnipeg Jets. JJ Peterka opened the scoring with a goal in the first period. In the second, the Jets would tie the game, but Rasmus Dahlin would score to make it 2-1 heading to the third. In the third, the Sabres struck first, and while the Jets would keep it close, they would not make the comeback, as Buffalo won the game 5-3.

Here are the Senators-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Sabres Odds

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -138

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Senators vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He leads the team in assists and points this year. Stutzle has 20 goals and 50 assists this year, good for 70 total points. Brady Tkachuk joins Stutzle on the top line. He is third on the team in points while sitting first on the team in goals this year. He has 28 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 54 points. The line is rounded out by Fabian Zetterlund. Zetterlund does not have a point in his seven games with Ottawa, but does have 17 goals and 19 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in points this year, playing on the second line. Batherson comes in with 20 goals and 36 assists. He also has ten goals and 15 assists on the power play. Batherson will be joined by new addition Dylan Cozens. Cozens has three goals and four assists in his eight games with the team. Meanwhile, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line. Sanderson has seven goals and 41 assists this year, good for 48 total points, and sitting fourth on the team in points.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 19-13-3 on the year with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He has been great this month. Ullmark has won seven of his last ten starts overall.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tage Thompson leads the top line for the Sabres this year. He comes into the game leading the team in goals and points. Thompson has 34 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 60 total points. He is joined on the top line by Alex Tuch. Tuch is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 27 goals and 24 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Zach Benson. Benson has ten goals and 13 assists this year.

Meanwhile, JJ Peterka leads the second line for the Sabres this year and is tied for second on the team in points. He comes in with 22 goals and 32 assists this season. He is joined on the second line by Ryan McLeod, who is sixth on the team in points, having 17 goals and 25 assists. Finally, Rasmus Dahlin has been solid from the blue line, sitting tied for second on the team in points and the team leader in assists. He comes in with 13 goals and 41 assists this year.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for the Sabres. He is 23-22-4 on the year with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games.

Final Senators-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Senators come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Sabres are 29th in the NHL in goals-gainst per game and now facing the Senators who have been scoring well as of late. The Senators score 2.91 goals per game this year but have scored 36 goals in their last ten games, winning seven of them. Take the Senators in this one.

Final Senators-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-138)