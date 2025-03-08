ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Seton Hall closes their regular season as they visit UConn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-UConn prediction and pick.

Seton Hall comes into the game at 7-23 on the year, but just 2-17 in conference play, sitting in last place in the Big East. They opened the year 5-4 before losing five straight. They would beat DePaul before losing nine straight games. Seton Hall would then upset UConn. Since then, they have lost five in a row. Last time out, they faced Creighton. Crieghton would dominate the game, leading by 13 at the end of the first half, and would go on to win the game 79-61.

Meanwhile, UConn is 11-9 on the year, while going 13-6 in conference play. That places them tied for third in the Big East. They opened the year 4-0 before dropping three straight. They would then win eight straight. They would then go 6-6 in the next 12 games. UConn would then defeat Georgetown on their way to winning three in a row. Last time out, UConn faced Marquette. Marquette would lead by four at the end of the first half, but UConn would make the comeback and win the game 72-66.

Here are the Seton Hall-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-UConn Odds

Seton Hall: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

UConn: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 132.5 (-115)

Under: 132.5 (-105)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. UConn

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall is ranked 204th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 305th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 91st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Seton Hall has been better on defense this year. They are 92nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 333rd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Seton Hall is also great at limiting shooting attempts for other teams. They are sixth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game.

Seton Hall is led by Isaiah Coleman. He comes into the game leading the team in points and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 15.5 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds per game. Further, he has 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Dylan Addae-Wusu. Addae-Wusu is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Prince Aligbe leads the way. He comes into the game with 7.5 points per game, while adding 3.6 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Scotty Middleton. Middleton comes into the game with 5.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this year.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is 36th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 104th in adjusted defensive efficiency. UConn has been great on offense this year. They are 62nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 23rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are fifth in the nation in assists per game while sitting 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Liam McNeeley leads the way this year for UConn. He is scoring 15.1 points per game while adding 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Alex Karaban. Karaban comes into the game with 14.5 points per game, while adding 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Finally, Tarris Reed leads the team in rebounds. He comes into the game with 7.3 rebounds, with ten points and 1.1 assists.

Meanwhile, Solo Ball has led the way in the backcourt. Ball is scoring 14.7 points per game this year, while he is adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Hassan Diarra leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes in with six assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. Further, he adds 8.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds per game this year.

Final Seton Hall-UConn Prediction & Pick

Seton Hall has struggled this year, but did have an upset of UConn this year. Still, UConn is now at home, and has been playing better since then. UConn should be able to score well against Seton Hall. Seton Hall will also struggle to score in this one. They are 360th in the nation in points per game while sitting 359th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, UConn is 74th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 122nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. UConn is also in the top 35 of both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, while Seton Hall is outside the top 130 on both. Take UConn in this one.

Final Seton Hall-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -18.5 (-110)