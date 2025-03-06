ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series by handing out a Sharks-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sharks-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Avalanche Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: +320

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Sharks vs. Avalanche

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

San Jose has won their last two games, so they are starting to pick it up on this road trip. They have beaten the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo is not a good team, but Toronto was a very good win. In those two games, the Sharks have allowed two goals, and two goals. Their ability to lock it down in the defensive zone is the reason they have been able to start a mini win streak. San Jose has to find a way to keep up the pressure on their side of the blue line, and stop the Avalanche from getting easy looks at the net. If they can do that, the Sharks will be in good position to cover the spread.

The Sharks have allowed four goals in both games against the Avalanche this season. They are 16-24-8 when allowing four goals or less, so I guess that have put themselves in a decent position to at least cover the spread against Colorado. However, when the Sharks allow less than four goals, they are 14-11-7. That is 14 of their 17 wins, and just 11 of their 37 regulation losses. San Jose has earned at least one point in 21 of their games allowing less than four goals. If the Sharks can find a way to keep the Avalanche from scoring too many goals, they will give themselves a shot to cover the spread.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche are playing some of their best hockey lately. Colorado has won three straight games, and none of them have been particularly close. In those three wins, the Avalanche has scored 4.67 goals per game. They have score five goals twice, and four goals once. That type of play in the offensive zone makes it very easy to win games in the NHL. Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed just four goals during their three-game win streak. They are playing well on both ends of the ice, and that should continue in this game. If Colorado can keep their solid play, they are going to win this game with ease.

The play in the defensive zone should not be tough to keep up. San Jose is the fourth-lowest scoring team in hockey. Additionally, the Sharks take under 27 shots per game, so they do not give themselves many chances to find the back of the net. The Avalanche, on the other hand, allow less than three goals per game. When they allow less than three goals this season, the Avalanche are 26-2-1. It is not easy to hold teams under three goals, but if Colorado does that Thursday night, they are almost guaranteed a win.

Final Sharks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

This one is pretty simple. Colorado is the better team, and they are playing better hockey. I will take the Avalanche to cover the spread.

Final Sharks-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-162)