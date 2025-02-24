ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks will head to the Great White North to face the Winnipeg Jets. It will be a battle at the MTS Centre as we share our NHL odds series and make a Sharks-Jets prediction and pick.

The Jets are 17-16 over the past 33 games. Moreover, the Jets are 6-4 in 10 games against the Sharks. The Jets have won both games against the Sharks this season, including an 8-3 shellacking at the MTS Centre.

Here are the Sharks-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Jets Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: +330

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Sharks vs Jets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NHL Network and NBC Sports Bay Area

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the results have not been shown yet, drafting Macklin Celebini as the top pick in the NHL Draft has paid dividends for the Sharks. Macklin has been amazing for the Sharks and continues to produce consistently. Meanwhile, Will Smith has also been a great player and continues to be one of the threats on offense for the Sharks. Both helped the Sharks become the only team with rookies with 20 or more points in the NHL.

The Sharks' results this season have not been good. Yet, these two give them a fragment of hope for the future. Celebini centers the first line with William Ecklund on his left and Tyler Toffoli on his right. Smith has played on the second line, with Alex Wennburg and Fabian Zetterlund on his left.

The Sharks still have more work to do, as the two lines will not be enough to win most games. Many of the woes on offense have been due to inexperience and their inability to capitalize on opportunities. Ultimately, Celebini and Smith are two talented playmakers, and both are capable of making things happen. But their youth also leaves them vulnerable to attacks on the other side of the ice.

Alexandar Georgiev is the starting goalie and has not been good for the Sharks since coming over to them in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche. Sadly, neither has Vitek Vanecek. The defense in front of both has not been good, and it will be a challenge to get this defense to come out and play in the second half of back-to-back games.

The Sharks will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances and make the most of their opportunities. Then, their defense must play well and avoid making critical mistakes.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets just signed Vladislav Namestikov to a contract. He will center the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti. This is a big boost for a team that already is one of the best in the NHL. Namestikov already did his part on Saturday, contributing with an assist that helped the Jets beat the St. Louis Blues. Significantly, one of those passes was to Ehlers, who scored the goal.

But the third line also came into play, and Gabriel Vilardi added two goals. Likewise, the Jets also got some help from other players, like Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Colin Miller. The Jets are the best team in the NHL in scoring and goals against. Also, they are second in shooting percentage and first on the powerplay.

The Jets won on Saturday despite starting Eric Comrie. Ultimately, it likely was to give Connor Hellebuyck a rest after participating in the 4-Nations Faceoff. Yet, the elite goalie will likely start in this contest and will be the Jets' number one weapon at their disposal. The Jets will also have a very stout defense in front of him.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can continue to get scoring from all their lines and produce consistently on offense. Then, they must continue to defend the net.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Sharks are 33-24 against the spread, while the Jets are 30-27 against the spread. Moreover, the Sharks are 16-12 against the spread on the road, while the Jets are 17-13 against the spread at home. The Sharks are 27-27-3 against the over/under, while the Jets are 27-27-3 against the over/under.

The Sharks will be a little tired. Additionally, they will play the Jets in Winnipeg, and it will be a tough uphill climb for them. I think the Jets will fire everything at the net and make things tough for the Sharks. Ultimately, the Jets will cover the spread and win by several goals against the Sharks.

Final Sharks-Jets Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (-160)