It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Carolina-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch South Carolina LSU.

The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the final 10 days of February knowing they won't get many better chances to pick up their first SEC win of the college basketball season. In a normal year, and in a season in which the SEC wasn't uniquely dominant or powerful in men's basketball, the Gamecocks would have at least three or four conference wins by now. They're not a terrible team. However, compared to the rest of the SEC, they are the worst team in the conference. The SEC was flirting a few weeks ago with the possibility of sending as many as 14 of its 16 teams to the NCAA Tournament. The momentum behind that particular push has stalled, with Georgia, Arkansas, and Oklahoma all hitting the skids. Right now, it seems that “only” 11 teams will get in from the SEC. “Only.” The league has had a ridiculously good season, and it is currently in position to put three teams on the one line as top seeds in March Madness. The SEC has at least six if not seven legitimate Final Four contenders. Playing in this conference has been a weekly death march for the lower-tier teams in the league. They are competing hard and are putting in a legitimate effort, but compared to their opponents, they aren't good enough. That's South Carolina in 2025.

Now the Gamecocks go up against the one team which is closest to them in the standings, an LSU side which is 2-10 in SEC play. The Tigers are in a similar position to South Carolina, but they have at least managed to scratch out two wins. These are the two worst teams in the SEC, but whereas last-place teams often look clownishly bad, these two teams aren't in their position because they are horrible; it's just that the rest of the league is so darn good. It's a small piece of consolation, but it's the truth in 2025 SEC men's basketball.

How to Watch South Carolina vs LSU

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has lost a number of games to NCAA Tournament-caliber SEC teams by small margins. Here's the list: South Carolina lost to Ole Miss and Texas A&M by four points apiece. It lost to Auburn and Vanderbilt by three points apiece. It lost to Florida at home (not on the road, but at home) by one. It lost to Mississippi State by five points in overtime. That's six SEC losses to NCAA Tournament teams by five points or fewer. Those are games in which South Carolina generally competed well, but its opponent was just a little better. Now South Carolina finally plays one of the weaker teams in the SEC. You know the Gamecocks desperately want to get that first conference win. LSU has won two SEC games, so the Tigers aren't going to play with the same hunger as South Carolina. The game means more to the Gamecocks, and that's why they're going to win outright.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina might be due for a win, but if you have been betting on the Gamecocks to cover spreads this season, keep in mind that of those six SEC games the Gamecocks very nearly won, five of them were at home. The exception was Vanderbilt; that game was on the road. Away from home, South Carolina has not been particularly good. The Gamecocks have been throttled by Oklahoma and Mississippi State in addition to league heavyweights Kentucky and Florida. South Carolina's near wins in the SEC have generally come on its home court. LSU, which just did win at Oklahoma, is a better team, playing at home.

Final South Carolina-LSU Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to South Carolina, but you should have absolutely nothing to do with a game between the 15th- and 16th-place teams in a power conference. Pass.

Final South Carolina-LSU Prediction & Pick: South Carolina moneyline