ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Spurs are spiraling, while the Grizzlies have been more inconsistent coming into this matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Spurs are spiraling, losing five of their last six games and four straight towards a 24-33 record. They grabbed De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline and he has even more pressure on him due to Victor Wembanyama's injury. Fox is a suitable spark plug or San Antonio, but it has been a struggle since Wembanyama has been out. They can still get a giant win as a bounce-back in this game.

The Grizzlies are 38-20 but have lost three of five games. This team hinges on what Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. can do as a duo, but the rest of the roster also has a lot of depth and talent. They have struggled to find consistency recently, but this would be a big win against a Spurs team desperate to get back on track. A win would keep the Grizzlies atop the Western Conference.

Here are the Spurs-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Grizzlies Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Memphis Grizzlies: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/KENS

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs have a solid, at best, defense, but the talent to be great. They are 19th in points allowed at 114.5 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage allowed at 46.4% from the field, and 11th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc.

Without Wembanayama, Jeremy Sochan is the rebounding leader, and Bismack Biyombo leads the team in blocks, with seven and one per game, respectively. The addition of Fox instantly boosted their on-ball defense, and he already leads the team with 1.8 per game.

The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly. Wembanyama's absence is a massive hole in this defense. Despite how well Memphis is playing, they should be able to compete against the Grizzlies on this side of the court.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs' offense has struggled and has been highly inconsistent. They are 18th in scoring with 112.8 points per game, 20th in field goal percentage at 45.8%, and 25th in three-point percentage at 35% from behind the arc.

Seven different Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. With Wembanyama out, Fox is the best scorer on the team, averaging 19.6 points per game. Fox is second only to Paul in assists, with 6.8 per game. They are also averaging 28.9 assists per game as a team. The best passer on the team is Chris Paul, the assists leader, who averages eight per game.

The Spurs' offense only improved with Fox's addition, but things are much more complicated without Wembanyama. Paul and Devin Vassell are also key to this offense, and they can find some offense in this game, but things get difficult against a defense as good as the Grizzlies'.

The Grizzlies' offense has been one of the best in the NBA all season. They are the best scoring offense, averaging 123.3 points per game, fifth in field-goal percentage at 48.3%, and seventh in three-point shooting at 37.3% from behind the arc.

Five players on the Grizzlies are averaging more than double digits in scoring. Jackson has been the most dominant player on offense, leading the team in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game. Morant is second in scoring with 20.8 points per game and leads the team in assists with 7.4 per game.

Jackson and Morant make this offense go. Desmond Bane is another player to watch as a shooter off the wing for this offense. This is a great trio where Morant is the engine, Jackson is a versatile big man, and Bane has proven he can be a great and reliable shooter. This is a more formidable defense, but they should find success on this side of the court against San Antonio.

The Grizzlies' defense has been barely a step behind their electric offense. They are 25th in points allowed at 116.6 per game, fourth in total field-goal percentage at 45.3% from the field, and eighth in three-point percentage defense at 35.2% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a massive strength this season. Zach Edey has emerged as the team leader in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson is the team leader with 1.7 per game, just ahead of Edey. This perimeter defense has also been a big key overall, with five players averaging at least one steal. Jackson leads the team with 1.3 per game.

The Grizzlies have a considerable advantage against a Spurs offense that has had trouble doing much right recently, especially without Wembanyama. The Grizzlies should dominate down low.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are in disarray without Wembanyama. Jackson should dominate down low, but they don't have a consistent way of stopping Morant. The Grizzlies win and cover quickly at home.

Final Spurs-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -11 (-110)