The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) could be without guard Desmond Bane when they host the New York Knicks (38-20) on Friday night at FedExForum. The team has listed Bane as questionable with left groin soreness ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off, potentially sidelining him for a key matchup in their five-game homestand.

Bane last played in Memphis' 151-148 overtime victory against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, contributing 25 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 43 minutes. His status will likely be determined closer to game time as the Grizzlies assess his condition.

The 26-year-old guard is in his fifth NBA season and has been a key contributor for Memphis. Through 47 games, he is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range.

Grizzlies’ potent offense could be without Desmond Bane vs. Knicks

Memphis, currently second in the Western Conference, has won 14 of its last 20 games and continues to showcase one of the league’s most dominant offenses. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 123.3 points per game, narrowly edging out the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are first in the Eastern Conference at 48-10 while averaging 122.9 points per game. Memphis also holds the seventh-highest offensive rating in the league at 117.8, a testament to their efficiency on that end of the floor.

On the Knicks’ side, they are dealing with injury concerns of their own. Forward Karl-Anthony Towns has been listed as questionable with left knee patellar tendinopathy after missing the Knicks’ 110-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Towns has been a key offensive presence for New York, and his absence could impact the Knicks' ability to keep pace with the high-scoring Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, center Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for the first time this season after missing the entire 2024-25 campaign up to this point due to offseason ankle surgery. Robinson’s return would provide New York with a significant defensive boost, particularly in protecting the paint against a Memphis team that thrives in transition and inside scoring.

Both teams sit at 38-20, making this matchup crucial for playoff positioning as the regular season enters its final stretch. The Grizzlies will aim to maintain momentum during their homestand, while the Knicks look to secure a key road victory in the competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.