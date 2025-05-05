ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game one of the Western Conference semi-finals as the Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Stars-Jets Game 1 prediction and pick.

The Stars made it to this round after eliminating the Colorado Avalanche. In game seven, after a scoreless first period, Josh Manson scored to make it 1-0 for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon would make it 2-0 in the third period. Then, Mikko Rantanen scored twice to tie the game. Rantanen then would assist Wyatt Johnston, giving the Stars the lead. Then Rantenen would complete his hat trick, and the Stars would win the game 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Jets defeated the Blues in the first round. In game seven, Jordan Kyrou and Mathieu Joseph scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Cole Perfetti would get one back, but then Radek Faksa scored. Still, with under two minutes left, the Jets scored. Then, with under three seconds left, Cole Perfetti tied the game. After a scoreless first overtime, Adam Lowry would win the game for the Jets in the second overtime.

Here are the Stars-Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Stars-Jets Game 1 Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -114

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Stars vs. Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund lead the top line for the Stars. Hintz was fourth on the team in points in the regular season, finishing with 28 goals and 39 assists. Hintz has four goals and three assists in the playoffs. Granlund had seven goals and 14 assists in his 31 games with the Stars this year, but has just one goal and one assist in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Mikko Rantanen, who scored 31 goals and had 56 assists in his time with three teams this year. Rantanen has five goals and seven assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene led the team in points while also leading the team in assists. Duchene finished the year with 30 goals and 52 assists. He has three assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who had 22 goals and 25 assists this year. Marchment has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Wyatt Johnston has been solid in the playoffs from the third line, having three goals and four assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for the Stars in this one. He was 36-18-4 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Oettinger has a save percentage of .911 in the playoffs with a 2.85 goals-against average. He has also been above .910 in save percentage in four of the last five games.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on the top line. Connor led the team in goals, assists, and points this year, finishing the year with 41 goals and 56 assists, good for 97 total points. Connor has four goals and eight assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Scheifele was second on the team in points. He finished the season with 39 goals and 48 assists this year. He has two goals and four assists in the playoffs. Scheifele has missed the last two games with an injury. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo had 15 goals and 16 assists this year. Iafallo has scored once in the playoffs

Cole Perfetti leads the second line for the Jets. Perfetti finished the season with 18 goals and 32 assists. Perfetti has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. He will join the top line if Scheifele is out. Meanwhile, the Jets get offensive production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 14 goals and 48 assists. Morrissey has three assists in the playoffs. Finally, Mason Appleton has six assists in the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal for the Jets in this one. He was 47-12-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He has an .830 save percentage with a .385 goals against average in the playoffs.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as favorites in terms of odds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs game one. A major reason is goaltending. Jake Oettinger has just two games below .900 in save percentage, and just one below .890. Meanwhile, Connor Hellebuyck has just one game above .900 in save percentage. Further, the key to beating Oettinger has been high shot volume. The Jets had just two games over 25 shots on goal in the last series. Expect the Stars to limit scoring chances and take the win.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-114)