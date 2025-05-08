ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars look for another road win as they visit the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Stars-Jets Game 2 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it would be a tight game overall. The first period would be scoreless, but Nino Niederreiter scored in the second period to make it 1-0 for the Jets. Still, with just over 12 minutes left in the period, Mikko Rantanen would tie the game. He would score again with under five minutes left in the second and with under three, giving Rantanen a second-period hat-trick. Mark Scheifele would score at the end of the second period to make it a one-goal game. Still, the Jets could not tie it up as Jake Oettinger stopped 29 of 31 shots in a Stars 3-2 win.

Here are the Stars-Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Stars-Jets Game 2 Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline: -104

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Stars vs. Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund lead the top line for the Stars. Hintz was fourth on the team in points in the regular season, finishing with 28 goals and 39 assists. Hintz has four goals and four assists in the playoffs. Granlund had seven goals and 14 assists in his 31 games with the Stars this year, but has just one goal and one assist in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Mikko Rantanen, who scored 31 goals and had 56 assists in his time with three teams this year. Rantanen has eight goals and seven assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene led the team in points while also leading the team in assists. Duchene finished the year with 30 goals and 52 assists. He has four assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who had 22 goals and 25 assists this year. Marchment has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Wyatt Johnston has been solid in the playoffs from the third line, having three goals and four assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in the goal for the Stars in this one. He was 36-18-4 this year with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Oettinger has a save percentage of .914 in the playoffs with a 2.75 goals-against average. He has also been above .910 in save percentage in five of the last six games.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on the top line. Connor led the team in goals, assists, and points this year, finishing the year with 41 goals and 56 assists, good for 97 total points. Connor has four goals and eight assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Scheifele was second on the team in points. He finished the season with 39 goals and 48 assists this year. He has three goals and four assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo had 15 goals and 16 assists this year. Iafallo has scored once in the playoffs.

Cole Perfetti leads the second line for the Jets. Perfetti finished the season with 18 goals and 32 assists. Perfetti has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jets get offensive production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey was fourth on the team in points this year, finishing the year with 14 goals and 48 assists. Morrissey has three assists in the playoffs. Finally, Mason Appleton has seven assists in the playoffs.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in the goal for the Jets in this one. He was 47-12-3 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. He has an .836 save percentage with a 3.75 goals against average in the playoffs.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs game one. Still, Connor Hellebuyck has continued to struggle. He has been below .900 in save percentage in six straight games, and below .850 in four of the six. Last time out, he stopped just 21 of 24 shots, good for a .875 save percentage. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger has been great. He has been above .910 in six of the last seven games. Last time out, he stopped 29 of 31 shots. If Oettinger continues to play like this, the Stars will be difficult to stop. Further, the Jets did not have an answer for Mikko Rantanen in game one, and he has shown that he can consistently produce at a high level. Take the Stars in this one.

Final Stars-Jets Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-104)