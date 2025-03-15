ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Lakers prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns promises to be intense. The Lakers, seeking to extend their six-game home win streak, face challenges with LeBron James and potentially Luka Doncic out. Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht will need to step up. Meanwhile, the Suns, driven by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, aim to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Suns' dynamic duo could exploit the Lakers' depleted roster, making this a critical test for both teams in the Western Conference standings. The game airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Here are the Suns-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Lakers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +160

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns are poised to capitalize on their recent momentum when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Coming off a convincing 122-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Suns will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, the Suns' dynamic duo, will be crucial in this matchup. Booker averages 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game, while Durant contributes 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Their ability to score from anywhere on the court will challenge the Lakers' defense, which is already weakened by injuries. The Suns' strong three-point shooting, ranking seventh in the NBA with 14.2 three-pointers made per game, could also exploit the Lakers' vulnerabilities on the perimeter.

The Lakers' injury woes, particularly with LeBron James and Luka Doncic likely to miss the game, significantly tilt the odds in favor of the Suns. Without these key players, the Lakers will rely heavily on Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, who, despite their recent performances, may struggle to match the firepower of Booker and Durant. Additionally, the Suns' recent form, including their impressive three-point shooting display against the Kings, suggests they have the offensive arsenal to outscore the Lakers. Given these factors, the Suns are well-positioned to win outright or cover the spread. Their ability to capitalize on the Lakers' defensive weaknesses and maintain their offensive momentum makes them a strong bet for Sunday's matchup. With the Lakers' depleted roster and the Suns' potent offense, Phoenix is likely to emerge victorious or at least keep the game competitive enough to cover the spread.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the potential absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown resilience and determination in recent games. Austin Reaves has emerged as a key figure, demonstrating his ability to carry the team with impressive performances. In their recent matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Reaves led the Lakers with 37 points, 13 assists, and 8 rebounds, showcasing his versatility and leadership skills. Additionally, rookie Dalton Knecht has been a bright spot, contributing significantly with his scoring and shooting prowess. The Lakers' home advantage at Crypto.com Arena, where they have a six-game winning streak, could also play a crucial role in boosting their morale and performance against the Suns

The Suns, while boasting a potent offense with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, have struggled with consistency this season. Their defense has been vulnerable at times, which the Lakers could exploit even without their top stars. The Lakers' bench, which includes players like Shake Milton and Jordan Goodwin, has shown the ability to step up in critical situations. Furthermore, the Lakers' recent losses have been closely contested, indicating that they remain competitive even when shorthanded. With the Lakers' strong home record and the potential for other players to rise to the occasion, they could surprise the Suns and cover the spread. The Lakers' resilience and home-court advantage make them a formidable opponent, capable of pulling off an upset against the Suns on Sunday.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Phoenix Suns will win and cover the spread against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns' potent offense, led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, will exploit the Lakers' depleted roster and defensive vulnerabilities. Despite the Lakers' strong home record, their lack of firepower without LeBron James and potentially other key players will hinder their ability to keep pace with the Suns' scoring. The Suns' recent form and offensive depth give them the edge needed to secure a convincing victory and cover the spread on Sunday. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Suns emerging as the clear winners.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns +4.5 (-108), Over 229.5 (-110)