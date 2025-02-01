ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Syracuse Orange and California Golden Bears are not having successful seasons in the ACC, and they'll meet on Saturday night in hopes of turning their problems around. The Orange are 3-7 in the conference, sitting in a three-team tie with Virginia and Georgia Tech for 13th. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears are a game better at 4-6 and are also in a three-team tie for tenth. These teams have a minuscule chance of catching Duke at 10-0, but they'll need to start stringing together some wins unless they want a less-than-favorable matchup in the conference tournament. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Cal prediction and pick.

Syracuse has lost four of their last five games after starting the conference schedule with a 2-2 record. They have been underdogs in six consecutive games, which hasn't made it any easier. However, their upcoming game against Duke makes this a matchup they must win. A four-game losing streak heading into the matchup with Duke makes it very likely that it'll extend to five games. Syracuse has won three of their last four games against California, but they haven't played each other since 2014, considering this is the Golden Bears' first year in the ACC.

California has been starting to figure out the conference in its first year. The Golden Bears have won three of their past four games, with two outright victories coming as underdogs. The most impressive of those wins was a three-point victory over NC State on the road as 6.5-point underdogs. California has also won three of their last four games at home and was in striking distance of that being four-in-a-row if they hadn't dropped the game against Virginia Tech as seven-point favorites.

Here are the Syracuse-Cal College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Syracuse-Cal Odds

Syracuse: +4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +162

California: -4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Cal

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

California's defense has been abysmal this season, which may help Syracuse break out of their funk and cover the spread. The Golden Bears rank 284th in the nation with 75.6 points allowed per game and are bad at defending the paint and mid-range. They are better at defending the three, but Syracuse takes the 292nd-fewest three-pointers per game in college basketball. Syracuse will try to beat California in the trenches, where it's best to attack them.

Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win

California's defense hasn't improved in the last five games, but Syracuse's numbers over that span are something to consider. The programs are going in opposite directions, and the Orange's inability to score against their conference opponents is a reason why. We outlined California's defensive struggles in the previous section, but the Orange averaged just 68.8 points per game over their past five.

California's offense has been improving, which is bad news for Syracuse. The Golden Bears now sit 153rd in the nation with 75.7 points per game, while Syracuse is 327th, allowing 77.6 points per game.

Final Syracuse-Cal Prediction & Pick

California is trending in a much better direction than Syracuse and has a massive homecourt advantage over an Orange team that struggles on the road. Take the Golden Bears to deal the Orange a massive blow and cover this game.

Final Syracuse-Cal Prediction & Pick: Cal -4.5 (-114)