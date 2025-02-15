ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a TCU-Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Arizona State.

Arizona State is a really confusing team to watch and bet on in college basketball this season. The Sun Devils were very good in November and looked like a team which had NCAA Tournament upside. More specifically, ASU — a team which has historically relied on defense and rebounding under head coach Bobby Hurley — became more proficient on offense. The Sun Devils had players in the early part of the season who could shoot and finish plays. ASU with good offense is a really good team, given Hurley's insistence on defense first and constant effort. The feeling among many fans and people who follow the program was that if ASU ever found reliable offense under Hurley, the program could really take off. In the first month of this season, it seemed ASU could evolve into something special.

However, as Big 12 Conference play arrived at the start of the new calendar year, the offense evaporated. It became very hard for ASU to score. The Sun Devils' old and frustrating pattern under Hurley, in which the effort is there but the offense just can't create easy shots late in games, came back and strangled this team. Anxiety and tension mounted, and we have seen this group get very angry in moments of defeat and failure. Multiple players have been suspended. Players have gotten technical fouls. Hurley has caught some heat for how he is handling his team. It has not been a good scene in Tempe.

All that having been said, Arizona State played a really good game earlier this week at Texas Tech, a team which will definitely go to the NCAA Tournament. ASU outflanked Texas Tech's offense for most of the night before falling in double overtime by a score of 111-106. Just when it seemed the Arizona State offense was dead, it came alive again. This is why ASU is a confusing team to bet on.

Here are the TCU-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Arizona State Odds

TCU: +4.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +172

Arizona State: -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 139.5 (-115)

Under: 139.5 (-105)

How to Watch TCU vs Arizona State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State had a really good offensive game against Texas Tech, but does anyone think it is going to mark the start of a steady upswing for this team at this point in the season? Arizona State's offense has labored for the better part of the last three weeks. This offense has had its moments, but over the course of 40 minutes, the well eventually runs dry, and ASU lacks the ability to get big baskets late in close games. Arizona State is not significantly better than TCU. The Horned Frogs should be able to defend ASU well and prevent the Sun Devils from scoring enough to run away with this contest. TCU can stay close enough to cover the spread on the road.

Arizona State played a wild double-overtime game in Lubbock at Texas Tech. That game might have left the Sun Devils drained and mentally spent. They might be very sluggish in this game, especially in the first half. That should also help TCU cover.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona State lost to Texas Tech, but it did play one of its better games of the season, especially on offense. If the ASU offense plays even remotely close to the standard it set against Texas Tech, the Sun Devils won't just win this game against TCU; they will win it easily. TCU is not the team it was in previous seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon. This is a mediocre TCU squad. An above-average performance by the ASU offense will be more than enough to cover the number, which is not that large at 4.5 points.

Final TCU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

ASU playing double overtime earlier this week makes us less than fully confident in a Sun Devil pick. Wait until the second half to consider a live bet.

Final TCU-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -4.5