It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee Ole Miss prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tennessee Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss Rebels are clearly an NCAA Tournament team, but now the question centers around how good this team can be in March Madness, and how well this team can perform when the lights are bright. Ole Miss has not been at its best in recent weeks. The Rebels barely beat Oklahoma at home this past Saturday. They trailed late in regulation and scrambled back to win. That narrow victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rebels. Ole Miss, before that three-game skid, barely defeated LSU and South Carolina, the two worst teams in the SEC. The only really strong, truly complete performance for the Rebels in the past four weeks was a convincing win over Kentucky. Other than that, the Rebels have been roughed up by the SEC.

Now the Rebels face a Tennessee team which is hungry for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This will be a tall task for the Rebels in the next-to-last game of the SEC basketball regular season.

Here are the Tennessee-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Ole Miss Odds

Tennessee: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -154

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 137.5 (-112)

Under: 137.5 (-108)

How to Watch Tennessee vs Ole Miss

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee beat Alabama last weekend in a big-boy basketball game. The Vols' ability to play through difficulties and beat a quality opponent should give them a lot of confidence for this game. Tennessee wants that No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, so the Vols have a lot to play for here. They are tough, they are resilient, they play good defense, and they are athletic at every position. There is no real soft spot on this roster in terms of defense and overall physical activity. No one plays soft and no one cuts corners. A strong and robust defensive effort should grind down Ole Miss and enable the Vols to come one step closer to locking down a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels have struggled in recent weeks, but they are going to get up for this game. Tennessee did beat Alabama, but the Vols looked like the second-best team on the court for most of that game. They were down four points with a little over 30 seconds left and needed Alabama to commit some really bad mistakes in order to win that game. Tennessee was never really all that close to Auburn or Alabama in the SEC standings this year. The Vols were knocked out of the SEC title race relatively early in the proceedings. This is an inconsistent and vulnerable team — a good team, but not a dominant one. Ole Miss can stay in the fight and, win or lose, create a one-score game. If this is a one-score game, meaning it is decided by three or fewer points either way, Ole Miss covers the spread.

Final Tennessee-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

We solidly think Tennessee is a good bit better than Ole Miss and will be powerfully motivated by the chance to get a No. 1 seed. Take Tennessee.

Final Tennessee-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -3.5