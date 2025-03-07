ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Texas A&M looks to finish the season strong as they face LSU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-LSU prediction and pick.

Texas A&M is 21-9 on the year and 10-7 in conference play. That places them in fifth place in the SEC. After an opening loss to UCF, they would win 13 of their next 14 games. Texas A&M would then lose three of their next five but then win five straight. Texas A&M would then lose four straight games. Last time out, Texas A&M faced Auburn. Texas A&M would lead by six points at the end of the first half, and would have a strong second half as well. They would go on to defeat Auburn 83-72.

Meanwhile, LSU comes into the game at 14-16 on the year, but just 3-14 in conference play. That places them in 15th in the SEC this year. They opened the year strong, going 11-1, but would then lose ten of their next 11. After winning two straight, LSU has now lost four straight games. Last time out, LSU faced Kentucky. Kentucky dominated the game. While they took the first lead, they would give it up quickly. Kentucky would lead by 27 at the end of the first half. They would continue to grow their lead, winning the game 95-64.

Here are the Texas A&M-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-LSU Odds

Texas A&M: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

LSU: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. LSU

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas A&M is ranked 20th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 40th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Texas A&M has also been solid on defense this year. They are 47th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 97th in opponent shooting efficiency. They have done a great job at limiting opponent shot opportunities, sitting 40th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game. Further, they have rebounded well, sitting fourth in the nation in rebounds per game.

Texas A&M is led by Wade Taylor IV. He leads the team in both points and assists, coming in with 15.2 points per game and 4.5 assists. Further, he has 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined by Zhuric Phelps. Phelps comes into the game with 14.6 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.8 steals. Finally, Manny Obaseki is scoring 6.2 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Andersson Garcia leads the team in rebounding, coming in with 5.9 rebounds per game while scoring 5.6 points per game. Meanwhile, Pharrel Payne is scoring 9.6 points per game while adding five rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU is 81st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 108th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 63rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. LSU has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 118th in the nation in points per game while sitting 140th in shooting efficiency. Further, they have shot well inside the arc. LSU is 38th in the nation in two-point shooting percentage this year. Further, LSU has been great in the second half, sitting 67th in the nation in points per game in the second half.

LSU has been led by Cam Carter, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes into the game with 16.8 points per game while adding 2.6 assists. He is also coming away with four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Cam Carter is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Sears. He comes in with 11.7 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Corey Chest leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 rebounds per game. Further, he adds 6.1 points and 1.2 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Daimion Collins joined Chest in the frontcourt. He comes in with the game with 8.4 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Final Texas A&M-LSU Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. First is the LSU defense. They are 203rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, but they are 41st in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 143rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 290th in shooting efficiency this year. While Texas A&M struggles in shooting efficiency, they will score points from the line, as they are 18th in the nation in points from free throws per game. Finally, Texas A&M is first in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Take Texas A&M in this one.

Texas A&M -5.5 (-105)