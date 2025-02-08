ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech-Arizona.

The Arizona Wildcats are flying high. Tommy Lloyd had a team which was just 6-5 through its first 11 games in the middle of December. Everyone in Tucson was wondering what was going wrong, and why the roster was not coming together for the Wildcats. The team was too dependent on Caleb Love shooting the ball well. It needed other offensive options to step up and become more reliable. It also needed to be a lot tougher and more physical at the defensive end of the floor and on the glass.

The players got the message. Arizona is now 10-1 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats have become a completely different team over the past six weeks and are now in position to get a very high seed at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They are in contention for the Big 12 title and are locked in a battle with Houston and Texas Tech. Arizona is tied with 10-1 Houston for the conference lead, and Texas Tech is right there at 9-2, one game back. The Red Raiders, if they beat Arizona, would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wildcats and would therefore be in position to be the No. 2 seed at the Big 12 Tournament.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tommy Lloyd has done a lot of things well in recent weeks for the U of A, but it's interesting that the one team which has defeated Arizona in Big 12 play is the team the Wildcats will face in a rematch. Texas Tech hammered Arizona in Lubbock. The Red Raiders had all the answers for the U of A, shutting down the Wildcats' offense and giving Arizona no room to breathe on the court. As the scene shifts to Tucson for this second meeting between the two teams, Arizona is in high gear, having just won on the road in front of a vocal BYU crowd. Yet, Texas Tech might own the specific matchup advantage when these two teams go at it again. It is hard to shake off the memory of how decisively Tech outflanked and outmaneuvered Arizona in the first battle between these teams.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona is at home, going for revenge in the second game between these teams this season in Big 12 play. Arizona learned a lot from that Texas Tech loss. The Wildcats were throttled in that game, but since then, they have been the ones doing the throttling instead of being on the receiving end. Arizona has grown and evolved after being punched in the mouth. It's a sign of how good Tommy Lloyd is as a coach: When things go bad, his team makes corrections and adjustments to come out on the other side a much better team. That is a strong and powerful reason to think Arizona will win this rematch against Texas Tech and create a distinctly different reality on the court.

Final Texas Tech-Arizona Prediction & Pick

We firmly think Arizona shifts the narrative and does well in the rematch between these teams. Playing at home certainly helps. Take Arizona.

Final Texas Tech-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -3.5