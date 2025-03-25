ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to take on the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Thunder-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Kings Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -405

Sacramento Kings: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder are 2-0 this season against the Kings. In their two wins, they have scored 130 and 144 points, which makes it very easy to win. Additionally, Oklahoma City is shooting 54.4 percent from the field, and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. With that, they are averaging 32.5 assists per game against Sacramento. The Thunder have been able to dominate on the offensive side of the court against the Kings, and Tuesday night should be similar.

Oklahoma City is the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA, so their good offensive play against Sacramento is not a huge surprise. Along with that, the Thunder are eighth in the NBA in field goal percentage, seventh in three-point percentage, first in free throw percentage, and they have the least amount of turnovers per game in the NBA. The Thunder are the best team in the league right now, and it is thanks to their great offensive play. If they can keep it up Tuesday night, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sacramento has to start playing better on the defensive end of the court. In order for them to even over this spread, the Kings have to hold the Thunder to under 115 points. If they do not, there is a great chance that the Thunder blow them out. When Sacramento allows less than 115 points this season, they are 24-13. That is 24 of their 35 wins, and just 13 of their 36 losses. It does not happen often, but if the Kings can hold the Thunder under 115 points, they will be able to cover the spread at home Tuesday night.

If the Kings do not play well defensively, they have to be able to keep on offense. This season, the Kings score the 10th-most points per game at 116.2 points. With that, the Kings are in the top half of the NBA in field goal percentage, and they are fourth in the league in free throw percentage. With that, the Kings do a great job not turning the ball over. They have to be at their best in this game. In fact, when the Kings can reach that 115-point mark, they are 26-12 this season. That is 26 of their 35 wins. Sacramento is a better team when they find a way to put up some points, which is the usual case. If the Kings can have a good offensive game, they will cover this spread at home.

Final Thunder-Kings Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a pretty good game. However, the Thunder have been great against the Kings this year, and I think that will continue Tuesday night. Oklahoma City is the better team, and that is going to show here. For that reason, I am going to take the Thunder to cover this spread on the road.

Final Thunder-Kings Prediction & Pick: Thunder -10 (-110)