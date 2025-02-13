ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. It will be a thriller at the Target Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Thunder-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 91-46. Also, the Wolves are 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Thunder, including 3-2 over five games against them at the Target Center. The Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 113-105 on December 31, 2024.

Here are the Thunder-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Timberwolves Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Minnesota Timberwolves: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Chet Holmgren just returned to the lineup for the first time since November. Ultimately, his return only boosted a lineup that has been dominating the NBA and beating teams left and right. Of course, his return, among others, also helped the Thunder set a franchise record in three-point completions against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Thunder trailed 24-21 after the first quarter and 52-46 at halftime in their win over the Wolves. But a monster third-quarter (43 points) helped propel them forward, and then they held off a furious comeback. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for 40 points while shooting 15 for 23. Also, Isaiah Hartenstein added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Luguentz Dort finished with 14 points while shooting 5 for 12. Likewise, Jalen Williams had 14 points while shooting 6 for 12.

The Thunder shot 47.2 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot 73.9 percent from the free-throw line. Though they lost the board battle, they overcame this by executing 16 steals to force 23 turnovers. Likewise, they had just two blocked shots and turned the ball over nine times.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can continue to dominate the lane and make shots continuously. Then, they must continue to steal the rock and find ways to prevent the Timberwolves from getting any steam.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards had a historic performance in a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 44 points, his third straight 40-point performance. This game was more impressive because Edwards was among the many Wolves who shot 0 for 16 to start the game. Despite initially shooting poorly and being unable to buy a bucket, Edwards got hot. While his teammates could not follow suit, Edwards chipped away and again got 40 points.

The Timberwolves need much more than Edwards, and coach Chris Finch expressed frustration with his team's performance. After making it to the Western Conference Finals last season, the Timberwolves have not resembled that team at all, currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference. They need to do more on both sides of the court, and there are some places to start.

In their loss to the Thunder, they had a good start. However, an awful start doomed them, and they could not rally. Edwards finished with 20 points while shooting 6 for 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Also, Mike Conley (who did not play on Monday) had 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 against the Thunder. Julius Randle had 11 points and six rebounds. Sadly, the Wolves won't have him in this game. Naz Reid added 19 points while shooting 8 for 14. Likewise, Donte DiVincenzo, who is also injured, added 10 points.

The Timberwolves shot 49.4 percent from the field, including 39.5 percent from the triples. Also, they won the board battle 43-37, including 1o offensive boards. The Wolves also had three steals and blocked seven shots. Yet, they also turned the rock over 23 times.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards can produce another 40-point game while getting help from his teammates. Then, they must do better on defense to prevent Gilgeous-Alexander from taking over the game.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be on the second of back-to-back days before the All-Star Break. Going into Wednesday, the Thunder are 32-18-3 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 23-30-1 against the spread. The Thunder are 13-9 against the spread on the road, while the Wolves are 8-18-1 against the spread at home. Additionally, the Thunder are 4-4 against the spread when facing the Northwest Division, while the Timberwolves are 4-4 against the spread when facing the division. Finally, the Thunder are 6-4 against the spread on the back end of a back-to-back, while the Wolves are 4-4 against the spread with no rest.

The Thunder are the best team in the NBA, while the Wolves are hanging around. Consequently, the Wolves are missing too many pieces. While they probably could beat a weaker team, they will struggle against the best team in the NBA. Expect the Thunder to cover the spread on the road.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Thunder -7 (-110)