It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are in huge trouble. The Halos were above .500 after the first few weeks of their season. They were hitting home runs and the pitching was holding up. Then, two weeks ago, it all unraveled. They got shut down by the Texas Rangers' pitching staff in a three-game sweep. They got roughed up by the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners. They have been awful, and they have promptly plummeted from first place — which they held for a brief period of time — to last place in the American League West at 12-17. The Angels need two good weeks of baseball to undo the two terrible weeks they have just endured. With Mike Trout apparently injured yet again, this latest Angel season is on the brink of collapse, just one month in.

Tigers-Angels Projected Starters

Casey Mize vs Yusei Kikuchi

Casey Mize (4-1) has a 2.12 ERA entering the month of May. He was outstanding in April, giving the Tigers the kind of pitching which will enable them to return to the playoffs this year after playing October baseball in 2024. We know that Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty give the Tigers the high-end starters who can be very impactful in October in a short postseason series, but in order for the Tigers to return to October, they need the back end of their rotation to be good. Mize has been better than good. He has been excellent. If this is the pitcher the Tigers are getting the whole season, it will be very hard for Detroit to miss out on the playoffs in 2025.

Last Start: April 26 vs Baltimore Orioles — 5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Road Splits: 2 starts 11 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 9 K

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4) had a 4.31 ERA in March and April. He has been a notable disappointment for the Halos, who needed their veteran acquisition to be the rock of the pitching staff. If Kikuchi doesn't significantly improve his level of performance in May, the Angels are going to remain stuck in the bottom tier of the division standings and will not be able to gain any meaningful traction over the course of the season. The Angels, if they are going to be an 85-win team with a chance of making a run at a wild card spot, have to get back to the .500 mark as soon as possible. Kikuchi is central to that pursuit for the Halos.

Last Start: April 26 at Minnesota Twins — 2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 0 K

Home Splits: 1 start, 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 6 K

Here are the Tigers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Angels Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -120

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Tigers vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (Tigers) | FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are just plain good. They're 19-12 through 31 games. They look like a World Series contender. Solid starting pitching, a reliable bullpen, timely hitting with power, and very good defense are all part of the equation for a well-rounded team which looks a lot better than it did in 2024. The Angels, meanwhile, are in freefall, having gotten shredded over the past week. Casey Mize is pitching at an elite level, and Yusei Kikuchi has been below-average. What's not to like about Detroit in this game?

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels have been awful. They are bound to play a good baseball game. Meanwhile, Detroit has overachieved thus far and is bound to fall into a rut. Are the Tigers really going to keep playing at this high a level, and is Yusei Kikuchi really going to continue to struggle the way he has been? It seems the Halos are bound to be better, and this game could be their bounce-back.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Tigers, but the Mize-Kikuchi matchup could easily take a turn here. Kikuchi has been underperforming, Mize overperforming. There could easily be some regression to the mean here. Wait for a live play.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5