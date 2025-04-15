ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the conclusion of a mid-week interleague series as the Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Brewers prediction and pick.

Game one of the series saw domination from the Tigers. It started in the first innings with RBI doubles from both Andy Ibanez and Dillon Dingler. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Glyber Torres would add RBIs in the second, and then Torres, Ibanez, and Spencer Torkelson would all drive in more runs in the fourth. A solo homerun from Kerry Carpenter would make it 9-0 in the fifth. The Brewers would get one back in the bottom of the ninth, but fall 9-1.

The Tigers and the Brewers are slated to play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Tigers-Brewers Projected Starters

Reese Olson vs. Jose Quintana

Reese Olson (1-1) with a 6.00 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP

Last Start: Olson went 4.1 innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would strike out three batters while giving up four runs. Olson would take the no-decision as the Tigers won the game 7-6 over the Twins.

Away Splits: Olson is 0-1 on the road with an 8.00 ERA and a .278 opponent batting average.

Jose Quintana (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.57 WHIP

Last Start: Quintana went seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out two batters. He would not walk a batter or give up a run in a win over the Diamondbacks.

Home Splits: Quintana has not pitched at home yet this year.

Here are the Tigers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Brewers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +116

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Brewers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNDT/FDSNWI

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Torkelson leads the way for the Tigers this year. He is hitting .288 with a .380 OBP. He has five doubles, five home runs, 12 RBIS, a stolen base, and has scored 13 times. Also driving in runs well this year is Kerry Carpenter. Carpenter is hitting .269 with a .304 OBP. He has two doubles, five home runs, ten RBIS, and eight runs scored. Zach McKinstry has also been solid this year. He is hitting .275 with a .356 OBP. He has two triples, a home run, eight RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Meanwhile, Dillon Dingler has been solid when in the lineup. He has played just 11 games this year but is hitting .325 with a .341 OBP. Dingler has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine RBIs, and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Riley Greene has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .233 with a .270 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, five RBIs, and nine runs scored this year.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been led by Jackson Chourio. Chourio is hitting .289 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBIs, a stolen base, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, William Contreras has also been solid this year. He is hitting just .228 but with a .328 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored. Brice Turang has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He is hitting .333 with a .365 OBP while scoring 17 times this year. Turnag also has a double, three home runs, ten RBI,s and three stolen bases.

Christian Yelich is also having a solid year. While he is hitting just .143 with a .262 BOP, he has a double three home runs, ten RBIs, three stolen bases, and seven runs scored. Finally, Sal Ferlick has hit .305 this year with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Jose Quintana is coming off a great first start of the year, not allowing a run to a solid Diamondbacks lineup. Still, members of the Tigers have hit well against him. Current hitters are 8-18, with a home run and two RBIs. Further, they are slugging .778 off of Quintana. The only members of the Tigers to have faced Quintana and not have an extra-base hit are Jack Flaherty, a pitcher who is 1-1 with a walk, and Kenta Maeda, another pitcher who is 0-1. Meanwhile, Reese Olson has not been good this year. He has a 6.00 ERA and is giving up over a walk every other inning. The current Brewers have also hit him hard. They are 10-18 against him with three doubles and six RBIs. Of the seven players with experience against Olson, only Jake Bauers does not have a hit. Still, five of the seven have multiple hits and have not faced Olson more than three times. Expect runs in this one and take the over.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-110)