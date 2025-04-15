ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Tigers-Brewers.

The Detroit Tigers went into Milwaukee on Monday night in the first game of this series between two former American League East Division rivals who have since relocated to different divisions and leagues. The Tigers had their ace on the mound, and they played like an elite team should when its best pitcher is on the hill. The Tigers jumped on the Brewers early and often. Skubal, staked to a lead, pitched seven scoreless innings. The Tigers scored an easy blowout victory which kept them in first place in the AL Central. The Tigers won't need nine runs on most days when Skubal pitches, but when they do score this many runs, and when they get balanced production up and down their batting order, they look like a team which can contend for the American League pennant. It's up to the Brewers to punch back in this series and prove they can stand up to a Detroit team which looks the part of a contender.

Tigers-Brewers Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Quinn Priester

Jack Flaherty (1-0) was very good in his most recent start against the Yankees. He has been strong in the early weeks of the season and is giving the Tigers what they need. On a night after the Brewers got smothered by Skubal, Flaherty might face a tough task, given that it's hard to completely dominate any MLB batting order on consecutive nights.

Last Start: April 9 vs New York Yankees — 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 9 K

Quinn Priester (0-0) made his first start of the season last week against the Rockies. He pitched well in Coors Field, a great early sign for him and the Brew Crew. Priester did give up six hits, however, so he will want to reduce the number of baserunners he allows in this game against Detroit. That's how he can make tangible progress and build upon the good things he has already done.

Last Start: April 10 at Colorado Rockies — 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Here are the Tigers-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Brewers Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -126

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tigers vs Brewers

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (Tigers) | FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Flaherty versus Priester is a pitching matchup which gives the Tigers a clear-cut advantage, much as Skubal gave them the obvious advantage Monday night. You saw Detroit dominate with its No. 1 starter on Monday. The Tigers can dominate again with their No. 2 starter on Tuesday. The Brewers have lost three in a row and are slumping. They are not scoring much, especially in the late innings of games. That's a recipe for failure in Milwaukee.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are bound to break out of their team-wide slump. They have been bad on offense the past three games. They are likely to put together better at-bats and will pressure Jack Flaherty in this game. Flaherty is a quality pitcher, but he is due for some regression after his strong start to the season.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Tigers, but after everything went right for Detroit in the opener on Monday, we are still hesitant about recommending the Tigers as the official pick. Wait for a live play again.

Final Tigers-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Tigers moneyline