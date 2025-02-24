ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Thunder Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +460

Oklahoma City Thunder: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -620

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota is one of the best defenses in the NBA. They allow the fifth-fewest points per game at 108.3 points. Along with that, the Timberwolves hold opponents to the eighth-lowest field goal percentage, fifth-lowest three-point percentage, and the sixth-fewest free throw attempts per game. When the Timberwolves allow less than 110 points this season, they are 20-6. If they can continue to play good defense, they will be able to cover the spread Monday night.

This spread is very large. However, if this were the spread for all of the games, the Timberwolves would have covered every single time. Minnesota is 2-1 against the Thunder this season, and they are coming off a seven-point home loss against them Sunday night. In the three games against Oklahoma City this season, the Timberwolves have lost by eight, won by 15, and lost by seven. If the Timberwolves can keep up their solid play against the Thunder, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

Oklahoma City is one of the best defenses in the NBA. They are allowing 105.3 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the league. Additionally, the Thunder allow the lowest field goal percentage, the lowest three-point percentage, and they force the most turnovers per game. This season they have held the Timberwolves to under 45 percent shooting from the floor, and almost 15 turnovers per game. Oklahoma City should be able to play some good defense against the Timberwolves Monday night. If they continue their solid defense, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

The Thunder are fourth in the NBA in scoring with 118.3 points per game. With that, they are ninth in field goal percentage, seventh in three pointers made per game. Oklahoma City is also the best free throw shooting team in the league, and they turn the ball over the fewest times per game. Their ability to play offense is a big reason why they are going to be the top seed in the Western Conference. As long as the Thunder can keep up their scoring, they will have a chance to cover the large spread Monday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the player to watch in this game. SGA should be a frontrunner for MVP with what he has been able to do this season. The guard is first in the NBA in points per game with 32.1, and he shoots 52.2 percent from the floor. He also averages 6.1 assists per game while grabbing 5.1 rebounds. With the way he is playing, the Thunder will always have a chance to win and cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are a good team, and they should be able to win. However, the spread seems just a little bit too large here. I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +12.5 (-110)