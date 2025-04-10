ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Grizzlies host the Timberwolves on Thursday! These two teams are playing well as the regular season ends. This is a big game for playoff seeding out West. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves have a 46-33 record and have won five of their last six games. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go and have been huge for an offense that needs a spark. They must appear in this game against the Grizzlies, especially on the road. The Grizzlies rebounded after firing Jenkins, but the Timberwolves can still get a big win in this game.

The Grizzlies are 47-32 but have won three straight games. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane are the big trio of scorers who must step up the most in this game against the Timberwolves and their defense. They have been playing much better recently and can get a big win in this game before the season ends for playoff positioning, with just a few days left of the regular season.

Here are the Timberwolves-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Grizzlies Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Memphis Grizzlies: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have struggled with consistency on offense this season. They are 16th in scoring with 113.9 points per game, 16th in field-goal percentage at 46.6%, and fifth in three-point percentage at 37.7%.

Despite some struggles, six different Timberwolves are averaging more than double digits in scoring, with Edwards being the most consistent scorer, averaging 27.4 points per game. Randle is up next, scoring 18.6 points per game. Regarding ball movement, Edwards is also the engine that runs this offense, averaging 4.6 assists per game. Conley and Randle are tied for second, averaging 4.5 assists per game.

This offense has had potential, but the team has had issues consistently playing well outside of Edwards and Randle all season. This is also a challenging matchup because Miami's defense has been one of the best in the NBA.

The Timberwolves' defense has been one of the most consistent units in the NBA this season. They are sixth in scoring defense, allowing 109.4 points per game; ninth in field-goal defense with 46.1%; and sixth in three-point defense with 35.1%.

The frontcourt has been a focal point of this defense. Rudy Gobert leads the team in rebounding with 10.4 per game and in blocks with 1.4 per game. They have also been dominant with their on-ball defense, with five players averaging at least one steal per game. Jaden McDaniels is the best overall defender and leads the team with 1.3 steals per game.

The Timberwolves' defense has a massive task in this game against the offense for the Grizzlies, being as good as they have been all season. This is the X factor in the game.

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies' offense has been one of the best in the NBA all season and has been highly consistent. They are the second-best scoring offense, averaging 121.7 points per game, eighth in field-goal percentage at 47.9%, and 13th in three-point shooting at 36.6% from behind the arc.

Five Grizzlies players are averaging more than double digits in scoring. Morant has been the most dominant player on offense, averaging 23 points per game. He is also the engine that makes everything go on this offense, averaging 7.3 per game. Jackson Jr. is second in scoring, averaging 22.2, and then Bane rounds out the top three, averaging 19 points per game.

Morant, Jackson Jr., and Bane make all of this work on offense. Memphis has a great offense, but this matchup against the Minnesota defense won't be easy. This is a huge matchup, and the side of the court will decide the game.

The Grizzlies' defense has been a step behind their electric offense this season and has had issues with consistency. They are 23rd in points allowed at 116.8 per game, third in total field-goal percentage defense at 45.5% from the field, and 16th in three-point defense at 36.1% from behind the arc.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been a massive strength this season. Zach Edey has emerged as the team leader in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game. Two players average at least one block, and Jackson is the team leader with 1.5 per game, just ahead of Edey. This perimeter defense has also been excellent, with five players averaging at least one steal. Jackson Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game.

The Grizzlies have the pieces for a solid defense, but consistency has been an issue all season. The good news is that the Timberwolves are not impressive on offense either.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are going to steal this game. Edwards is the best player in the game, and they can do enough to get a win on the road. Minnesota wins and covers against the Grizzlies.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -2 (-110)