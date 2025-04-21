ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Playoffs continue, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to keep their momentum going and go up two games on the Lakers when they head to Los Angeles for Game 2 on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs odds series with a Timberwolves-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves and Lakers clash in Game 2 after Minnesota’s statement 117-95 win in Los Angeles. Minnesota’s balanced attack, highlighted by Jaden McDaniels’ 25 points, Naz Reid’s 23 off the bench, and Anthony Edwards’ near triple-double, powered the Wolves to a franchise playoff record 21 threes and a dominant second-half surge. Luka Doncic's 37 points weren’t enough for a Lakers squad still searching for chemistry and more production from its supporting cast. Expect the Lakers to adjust defensively and lean on LeBron James’ leadership, but Minnesota’s depth, defense, and hot shooting give them a real shot to seize a 2-0 series lead

Here are the Timberwolves-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2 Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +198

Los Angeles Lakers: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, TNT

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are in a strong position to win and cover the spread against the Lakers in Game 2, thanks to their commanding Game 1 performance and clear matchup advantages. Minnesota’s 117-95 blowout win was defined by their physicality, depth, and elite three-point shooting, hitting a franchise playoff record 21 threes at a 50% clip. Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid combined for 48 points, and Anthony Edwards nearly posted a triple-double, demonstrating the Wolves’ ability to generate offense from multiple sources. Minnesota’s size and defensive intensity stifled the Lakers’ supporting cast, holding them to just 15 assists and forcing them into inefficient isolation basketball.

The Lakers, despite Luka Doncic's 37 points, were overwhelmed by Minnesota’s relentless pace, transition scoring, and control of the boards. Los Angeles struggled to match the Timberwolves’ energy and physicality, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves both laboring against the Wolves’ length and defensive schemes. The Timberwolves also dominated in fast-break points (25-6) and points in the paint (44-32), highlighting their two-way superiority. Given Minnesota’s recent form, winning 18 of their last 22 games, and their ability to exploit the Lakers’ defensive lapses and lack of cohesion, expect the Timberwolves to maintain their momentum, win Game 2, and cover the spread, even as road underdogs in Los Angeles.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to bounce back and either win or cover the 5.5-point spread against the Timberwolves in Game 2 on Tuesday. Despite a disappointing Game 1, the Lakers’ track record at Crypto.com Arena is formidable; they are 25-7 at home as moneyline favorites and have covered the spread in 27 of 41 home games this season. Offensively, the Lakers average 113.4 points per game, outpacing the Timberwolves’ defensive allowance by 4.1 points, and they shoot nearly 48% from the field, a mark that surpasses Minnesota’s typical defensive output. When the Lakers score more than 109.3 points, they are 39-14 against the spread, indicating a strong likelihood of success if their offense finds rhythm.

After being physically outmatched in Game 1, expect LeBron James and Luka Doncic to lead with urgency and playoff experience, making key adjustments to counter Minnesota’s size and three-point shooting. The Lakers’ coaching staff is likely to tweak their defensive schemes, focus on limiting open looks for Minnesota’s role players, and emphasize attacking the Timberwolves’ smaller guards to create mismatches. Historically, the Lakers have responded well after poor performances, and it’s unlikely Minnesota will replicate their 21 made threes at a 50% clip. With their backs against the wall, the Lakers’ home-court advantage, star power, and tactical adjustments should help them keep Game 2 close, if not secure a crucial win to even the series.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a strong position to win and cover the +5.5 spread against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2. After a dominant 117-95 victory in Game 1, Minnesota’s defense and balanced scoring proved too much for the Lakers, who struggled to find consistent offense outside of Luka Doncic. The Timberwolves have now won three of their last five against Los Angeles and have covered the spread in those matchups as well. The Timberwolves’ recent form, defensive discipline, and ability to limit the Lakers’ supporting cast suggest they’ll keep this game close the potential of taking a 2-0 series lead, however even if the Lakers get the win and even the series the Timberwolves should come away with the ATS victory before heading back to Minnesota for Game 3.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5 (-108), Over 213.5 (-110)