ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 314 is set to deliver an electrifying night of fights on Saturday, April 12, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Headlined by a clash for the vacant featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, this pay-per-view promises high-stakes action across multiple divisions.

On to the next one… 🏝️🔥#UFC314 in Miami is next on calendar… 😍 pic.twitter.com/t473hqK8DC — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The main event pits former champion Alexander Volkanovski against rising star Diego Lopes. Volkanovski, one of the most dominant featherweights in UFC history, looks to reclaim his throne after back-to-back knockout losses. Despite questions surrounding his durability and age, Volkanovski’s technical mastery and championship experience remain undeniable. Lopes enters the bout riding a five-fight win streak, including a dominant victory over Brian Ortega, and aims to capitalize on Volkanovski’s recent struggles to usher in a new era at 145 pounds.

The co-main event features lightweight fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on former Bellator champion Michael Chandler. Pimblett is riding an eight-fight win streak and has boldly predicted a finish over Chandler, who is seeking redemption after recent setbacks. With title implications looming, this bout promises fireworks.

With compelling matchups throughout the event, UFC 314 is poised to be one of the year’s most memorable cards.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Top Betting Underdogs

Patricio Pitbull: +164

Dominick Reyes: +145

Mitch Raposo: +145

Patricio Pitbull: (+164) vs. Yair Rodriguez

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire's UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 is set to be a defining moment for both fighters, but the Brazilian legend holds a clear edge. Pitbull’s vast experience, honed over nearly two decades, includes championship reigns in two weight classes under Bellator. Known for his balanced arsenal of knockout power and elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Pitbull has accumulated 24 finishes in his career, evenly split between KOs and submissions. His ability to adapt to any opponent's style, as seen in victories over top-tier fighters like Michael Chandler and A.J. McKee, makes him a nightmare matchup for Rodriguez. While Yair is dynamic with his Taekwondo-based striking, Pitbull’s compact frame and pressure-heavy approach are designed to neutralize long-range strikers like Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's recent struggles against elite competition further tilt the odds in Pitbull’s favor. Losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega exposed vulnerabilities in Yair's takedown defense and ability to handle pressure. Pitbull’s game plan likely revolves around closing the distance to negate Rodriguez’s reach advantage (71 inches to Pitbull’s 65.5 inches) and exploiting his grappling edge on the mat. With his proven finishing ability and tactical brilliance, Pitbull is poised to make a statement in his UFC debut, solidifying his status as one of MMA's all-time greats.

Dominick Reyes (+145) vs. Nikita Krylov

Dominick Reyes is poised to defeat Nikita Krylov at UFC 314, thanks to his superior striking and defensive prowess. Reyes, known for his devastating knockout power and precision, has faced some of the toughest competition in the light heavyweight division, including Jon Jones and Jiri Prochazka. His ability to control range with his 6'4″ frame and powerful left hand makes him a dangerous counter-striker against Krylov's chaotic, forward-pressing style. Krylov’s tendency to leave openings during wild exchanges plays into Reyes’ strengths, as the latter thrives on capitalizing on defensive lapses. Additionally, Reyes boasts an 80% takedown defense rate, which will likely stifle Krylov’s grappling attempts and keep the fight standing.

Krylov’s unpredictable offense, while dangerous, often comes at the cost of efficiency. Against a composed striker like Reyes, this could lead to costly mistakes. Krylov has struggled against elite competition and has been vulnerable to clean shots in recent fights. Meanwhile, Reyes is riding a two-fight win streak, showing renewed confidence after setbacks earlier in his career. If Reyes can maintain his composure and avoid prolonged grappling exchanges, his technical striking and athleticism should carry him to victory, potentially via knockout or a decisive decision.

Mitch Raposo (+145) vs. Sumudaerji

Mitch Raposo’s well-rounded skill set positions him to defeat Su Mudaerji at UFC 314. Raposo, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a former state champion wrestler, excels in grappling exchanges, an area where Mudaerji has struggled. Six of Mudaerji’s seven career losses have come via submission, exposing a clear vulnerability that Raposo is primed to exploit. Additionally, Raposo’s ability to mix striking with takedowns will allow him to dictate the pace and location of the fight, neutralizing Mudaerji’s striking-heavy offense.

While Mudaerji boasts dangerous knockout power with 13 wins by KO, his aggressive style often leaves openings for counters or takedowns. Raposo’s defensive awareness and adaptability, coupled with his four first-round finishes, make him a threat from the opening bell. If Raposo can avoid Mudaerji’s early power shots and bring the fight to the ground, he is likely to secure a submission victory or grind out a dominant decision win.