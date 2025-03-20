ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This weekend's UFC London event promises to be an electrifying spectacle, featuring a stacked card with pivotal matchups across various weight classes. The main event pits former welterweight champion Leon Edwards against rising contender Sean Brady. Edwards, seeking redemption after losing his title, faces a formidable opponent in Brady, who has recently defeated notable names like Gilbert Burns and Kelvin Gastelum. Brady's grappling prowess and Edwards's experience in five-round fights make this a compelling clash.

In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz takes on Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight showdown. Blachowicz, a former champion, aims to prove his relevance against Ulberg, who is riding a seven-fight win streak. Ulberg's striking power and Blachowicz's endurance will be key factors in determining the outcome.

Another intriguing matchup is Gunnar Nelson versus Kevin Holland. Nelson's grappling skills will be tested by Holland's dynamic striking, setting up a classic striker vs. grappler contest. Nelson's recent submission victory over Bryan Barberena highlights his ground game, while Holland's reach and striking volume could keep Nelson at bay.

The event also features local talents like Molly McCann and Nathaniel Wood, adding to the excitement. With title implications and career-defining moments on the line, UFC London is poised to deliver thrilling performances and significant shifts in the rankings across multiple divisions.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Top Betting Underdogs

Kevin Holland: +110

Marcin Tybura: +102

Felipe dos Santos: +240

Kevin Holland (+110) vs Gunnar Nelson

Kevin Holland has the potential to outperform Gunnar Nelson at UFC London due to his superior striking capabilities. Holland's significant height and reach advantage, combined with his high volume of strikes, could keep Nelson at bay. He lands 4.22 significant strikes per minute, significantly more than Nelson's 1.84 per minute. This striking prowess, particularly his powerful right cross and ability to double and triple up on his jab, will be crucial in controlling the pace of the fight. Additionally, Holland's recent setbacks might serve as motivation to refine his grappling defense, which will be essential against Nelson's submission threats.

Holland's takedown defense, although not perfect, has done well at 170 lbs where he has a 75% takedown defense (defending 16 of 20 takedowns), which could be sufficient to counter Nelson's grappling attempts. Furthermore, Holland's own grappling skills are often underestimated; he has shown the ability to take down opponents and apply damaging ground-and-pound. While Nelson's grappling is formidable, Holland's well-rounded skillset and aggressive striking style could disrupt Nelson's game plan. Coming off a two-year layoff, Nelson might struggle to match Holland's pace and intensity, making Holland the more likely winner in this matchup.

Marcin Tybura (+102) vs. Mick Parkin

Marcin Tybura is poised to outperform Mick Parkin at UFC London due to his extensive experience and well-rounded skillset. Tybura, a seasoned heavyweight with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has competed against top-tier opponents throughout his career, including victories over notable fighters like Andrei Arlovski and Luis Henrique. His grappling skills will be crucial in neutralizing Parkin's aggression and potentially taking the fight to the ground, where he can utilize his submission expertise.

Tybura's striking power and ability to finish fights with both knockouts and submissions make him a versatile threat. Parkin, while undefeated, has primarily faced less experienced opponents in the UFC. Tybura's defensive capabilities, including solid takedown defense, will help him manage Parkin's offense. Additionally, Tybura's experience in high-pressure situations and his ability to adapt mid-fight could give him an edge over Parkin, who is still developing his skills against top-level competition. Overall, Tybura's depth of experience and skillset should allow him to outmaneuver Parkin and secure a victory.

Felipe dos Santos (+240) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Felipe dos Santos could upset Lone'er Kavanagh at UFC London by leveraging his aggressive Muay Thai style. Dos Santos excels in the clinch, using elbows and knees effectively, which could neutralize Kavanagh's dynamic striking. His relentless pressure might force Kavanagh into a more defensive posture, limiting his ability to showcase his speed and kickboxing skills. Dos Santos's experience against top opponents like Manel Kape and Andre Lima has prepared him for high-intensity fights, where his aggression often pays off.

Despite Kavanagh's undefeated record and impressive kickboxing background, dos Santos's unpredictability and aggressive approach could catch him off guard. Kavanagh has shown a tendency to be choosy with his strikes, which might allow dos Santos to dictate the pace and land significant shots. Additionally, dos Santos's recent setbacks might have fueled his determination to prove himself, making him a formidable opponent under pressure. If dos Santos can maintain his aggressive style and capitalize on Kavanagh's defensive moments, he could secure a surprising victory.