After a disastrous seven-game losing streak to begin the 2025 campaign, the New York Jets are the only remaining team searching for their first win entering Week 8. They have bounced between quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor. Owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized his ability to win in a surprise example of self-awareness. And ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets made a slew of roster moves, including multiple transactions involving injured reserve.

The Jets are placing wide receiver Josh Reynolds on injured reserve and activating linebacker Quincy Williams for the first time since Week 3, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The return of Williams is a welcome sight to the Jets' defense. A former 2019 third-round pick, Williams has been a mainstay in New York since signing a three-year, $18 million contract in 2023. The veteran linebacker played just three games this season before suffering a shoulder injury.

Among qualified Jets' linebackers, Williams holds the second-highest defensive grade (63.1) and excelled as a pass rusher, gathering four pressures and totaling a 72.1 pass rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams has also totaled 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks — good enough to be tied for second on the Jets defense. To make room for Williams, the New York Jets also placed linebacker Cam Williams on injured reserve.

While Williams' return should help strengthen the Jets' defense, the loss of Reynolds further weakens an already struggling New York offense. Averaging less than 19 points per game, the Jets cannot afford to lose offensive weapons. While Reynolds is not a player opposing teams gameplan for, he has been a steady presence alongside receiving threats like Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor.

In five games, Reynolds has 11 receptions on 21 targets for 101 yards. Over the last three weeks, Reynolds has averaged three receptions and 27 yards per game. Not crazy numbers, but shockingly enough to be the Jets' second-leading receiver over that stretch.

The Jets already faced an uphill climb playing the surging Bengals this Sunday. Now, without top receivers Wilson and Reynolds, the odds of snagging their first win do not look promising.