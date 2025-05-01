ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Twins travel to face the Red Sox in Boston! The Twins have had a rough season, while the Red Sox have been inconsistent and untrustworthy. This is a big series for both teams, and they are looking for momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Twins-Red Sox Projected Starters

Joe Ryan vs. Brayan Bello

Joe Ryan (2-2) with a 3.18 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts through seven innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 3.71 ERA

Brayan Bello

Last Start:

Home Splits:

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Red Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: -120

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Twins vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT

TV: MNNT/NESN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins were 82-80 last season and were very inconsistent, and they have struggled to a 13-18 record and have lost two straight coming into this matchup. The Twins' offense was just above average last season, but they have struggled still and are near the bottom of the MLB. The Twins were below average on the mound last year and are in the middle of the league this season. Despite their overall struggles as a unit, Ty France, Willi Castro, Byron Buxton, Matt Wallner, Harrison Bader, Trevor Larnach, Edouard Julien, and Carlos Correa are some notable names on this Minnesota offense. Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez are the standouts on the mound and need to be the difference makers. The Twins have struggled big time.

The Twins are starting Ryan on the mound. He has a 2-2 record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP. He has allowed 12 runs on 27 hits with four walks and 39 strikeouts across 34 innings in six starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 9.8. Despite his great individual play, the Twins are 2-4 in his six starts. Ryan has been one of the Twins' best pitchers on the mound. He also gets a big matchup against the Red Sox behind the plate. Boston has a deep bench of sluggers, so this is a giant matchup.

The Twins' offense has struggled after being solid last season. They were 13th in batting average with a .246, but they have fallen to .232 this year. France and Buxton have emerged as the Twins' best batters this season. France leads in batting average with .266, RBI with 18, OBP at .341, and total hits with 29. Then, Buxton leads the team in home runs with six. The Twins have been unimpressive on offense, and a matchup against someone inconsistent like Buehler for the Red Sox on the mound.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 17-15 this season to start the year, but have won three of their previous four games. Statistically, the Red Sox were great on offense last season and have carried it over into this year, playing very well. Then, the pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held the fort for this elite offense. Sean Newcomb, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Richard Fitts are the biggest standouts in this pitching lineup. They need consistency, and this series would be a great starting area in the division.

The Red Sox are starting Bello on the mound. He has a 2-0 record, a 3.27 ERA, and a 1.45 WHIP. He has allowed four runs on 10 hits with six walks and seven strikeouts across 11 innings in two starts this season. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.2. The Red Sox are 2-0 in his starts. Bello has been solid in his limited play this season. This is a big matchup for Bello because the Twins are playing better recently behind the plate/

The Red Sox's offense was great last year and has been solid this season. They were sixth in team batting average at .252, and this season, they are eighth in team batting average at .251. Bregman and Abreu have stood out most on this offense. Bregman leads in batting average at .328, in home runs with seven, in RBI at 24, and in total hits with 41. Finally, Abreu leads in OBP at .417. This offense has a difficult challenge against Ryan, given how well he has played this season. This is probably the X-factor of the entire game.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Twins cover and keep this close thanks to Ryan's talent on the mound, but the Red Sox still win outright due to their offensive advantage.

Final Twins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Twins +1.5 (-138)