The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between USC and UCLA. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-UCLA prediction and pick.

This Saturday, the USC Trojans face off against their cross-town rivals, the UCLA Bruins, in a crucial matchup. USC, coming off a decisive 92-61 win over Washington, seeks to secure a Big Ten Tournament spot. UCLA, with a strong 21-9 record, looks to solidify its standing. The Bruins previously defeated USC 82-76 in January. Desmond Claude and Rashaun Agee will be key for USC, while UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau and Aday Mara are expected to lead the charge. This intense rivalry game promises high stakes and competitive basketball, with USC needing a win to bolster its tournament hopes.

Here are the USC-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: USC-UCLA Odds

USC: +9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +340

UCLA: -9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -465

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. UCLA

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC enters Saturday's matchup against UCLA with renewed momentum following their decisive 92-61 win over Washington. This victory not only snapped a five-game losing streak but also showcased the Trojans' offensive prowess, as they hit 15 of 26 three-pointers and tallied 24 assists. Desmond Claude's impressive performance, scoring 25 points and dishing out a career-high 11 assists, highlights his ability to lead the team effectively2. Additionally, Chibuzo Agbo's 26 points against Washington demonstrate the depth of USC's scoring capabilities. These factors suggest that USC can maintain a high level of performance against UCLA.

UCLA, while strong at home with a 14-2 record, has shown vulnerability in recent games, particularly in defensive consistency. The Bruins' struggles with maintaining defensive intensity over the course of a game could be exploited by USC's balanced offense. Furthermore, USC's need to win to secure a spot in the Big Ten Tournament adds an element of desperation that could fuel their performance. Given these factors, USC has a good chance of not only winning but also covering the spread against UCLA. The Trojans' recent form and the high stakes of the game position them well to pull off an upset in Pauley Pavilion.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is poised to beat and cover the spread against USC on Saturday, leveraging their strong home performance and recent defensive adjustments. The Bruins have shown resilience, particularly in their latest win over Northwestern, where they outlasted a late surge to secure a 73-69 victory. Tyler Bilodeau's consistent scoring and Aday Mara's double-double highlight the team's depth and versatility. UCLA's ability to rebound effectively, as seen in their 38-24 rebounding margin against Northwestern, will be crucial in controlling the tempo against USC. Additionally, UCLA's experience in high-pressure games, especially in the Big Ten Conference, has prepared them well for this rivalry matchup.

USC, despite their recent win over Washington, still faces challenges in maintaining consistency, especially on the road. The Trojans have struggled with defensive lapses, which UCLA can exploit with their balanced offense featuring Bilodeau, Mara, and Skyy Clark. UCLA's home advantage at Pauley Pavilion, where they have a strong record, will also play a significant role. The Bruins have shown the ability to adapt and overcome tough opponents, as evidenced by their recent road win against Northwestern. Given these factors, UCLA is well-positioned to not only win but also cover the spread against USC. Their defensive prowess and home-court advantage will be key in securing a decisive victory over their cross-town rivals. With UCLA's strong rebounding and scoring depth, they are likely to outperform USC in this critical matchup.

Final USC-UCLA Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated matchup between USC and UCLA, I predict that UCLA will emerge victorious and cover the spread. The Bruins have shown resilience in recent games, including a close win over Northwestern, which highlights their ability to perform under pressure. UCLA's strong home record at Pauley Pavilion, where they are 14-2, will also play a significant role in this game. The Bruins' defense, bolstered by Kobe Johnson's elite wing defense, will be crucial in containing USC's offense.

UCLA's balanced offense, featuring multiple scoring threats, will challenge USC's defense. The Trojans have struggled on the road, with a 3-6 record, which could be exacerbated by UCLA's home advantage. Additionally, when UCLA scores more than 74.5 points, they have a strong record against the spread, going 10-3. Given these factors, I expect UCLA to secure a win and cover the spread. The Bruins' ability to limit turnovers and maintain defensive intensity will be key in securing a decisive victory over their cross-town rivals. With UCLA's strong performance at home and USC's road struggles, the Bruins are well-positioned to come out on top.

Final USC-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -9.5 (-106), Over 143.5 (-110)