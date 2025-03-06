ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club finishes back-to-back games as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club enters Thursday night at 27-25-9 on the year. That places them in sixth place in the Central Division and four points outside of a wild card spot. The Utah Hockey Club will face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night in Detroit before making the short trip to Chicago for this game.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are 19-35-8 on the year, which places them in last place in the Central Division. The Blackhawks continue to look towards the future as the trade deadline nears and the Blackhawks are well outside of the playoff picture. In their last game, the Blackhawks faced the Senators. Brady Tkachuk opened the scoring in the first period, but Ryan Donato would tie the game and Teuvo Teravainen would give Chicago the lead. Still, Ottawa would tie the game in the period. In the second period, Josh Norris scored to give Ottawa the lead again. Still, in the third period, Craig Smith would tie the game for Chicago. This would lead to overtime, where Tim Stutzle would win the game for Ottawa 4-3.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Blackhawks Odds

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -162

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Blackhawks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Utah is led by Clayton Keller. Keller leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 22 goals and 47 assists, good for 69 total points. He also has six goals and 22 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz joins Keller on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 12 goals and 35 assists on the year. Finally, Logan Cooley rounds out the line and has 17 goals plus 30 assists, sitting third on the team in points this year.

The second line for Utah is led by Dylan Guenther. He comes into the game fourth on the team in points, having 22 goals and 22 assists. Guenther also has ten goals and 11 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Barrett Hayton. Hayton comes in with 16 goals and 18 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev is fifth on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes in with 11 goals and 28 assists this year.

Connor Ingram is expected to be in the net for Utah in this game. Ingram is 9-8-4 with a 3.27 goals against average and a .882 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games, but has given up two or fewer goals in three of his last five games.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the top line for the Blackhawks this year. He leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 16 goals and 33 assists on the year. He is joined on the top line by Colton Dach and Frank Nazar. Dach has played just 18 games, scoring two goals and having four assists. Nazar has played 33 games, with four goals and ten assists.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists from the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 34 assists. Teravainen is joined on the line by Ryan Donato, who leads the team in goals and is third in points. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 23 assists. Finally, Tyler Bertuzzi has been solid from the third line. He comes in with 17 goals and 17 assists on the year.

Spencer Knight is expected to be in goal for Chicago in this game. He is 13-8-1 on the year with a 2.34 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. He has made just one start with Chicago, stopping 41 of 42 shots in a win over the Kings.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Utah Hockey Club comes in as the favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, Chicago struggled on defense this year, sitting 30th in the NHL in goals against per game, but they have Spencer Knight going in this one. Knight has won four straight starts, allowing three or fewer goals in all of them with a save percentage over .905. Utah is scoring just 2.80 goals per game this year, and is 14th in the NHL in goals-against per game. With them coming off a game Thursday night, and facing a quality goaltender, expect Chicago to keep this one close.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-188)