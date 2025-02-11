ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack Big 12 teams face off as Utah faces Cincinnati. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Utah enters the game at 13-10 on the year, and 5-7 in conference play. That places them in tenth in the Big 12. They opened the year strong, going 8-2. They would then lose four straight before winning three in a row. Since then, Utah has won just two of their last six games. In their last game, Utah faced West Virginia. It was back-and-forth for much of the first half, but West Virginia would open up a nine-point lead at the end of the first half. Utah would go on to fall 72-61 to West Virginia.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 14-9 on the year and 4-8 in conference play. That places them in 12th place in the Big 12. They opened up the year 10-1 before losing four in a row. Cincinnati would bounce back to win two in a row, before four more losses. Since then, Cincinnati has two two in a row. In their last game, Cincinnati faced BYU. BYU would have a 42-39 lead at the end of the first half, but Cincinnati would have a strong second half. They would go on to win the game 84-66.

Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah is 85th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 97th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 78th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Utah has been solid on defense this year. They are 107th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 30th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Utah is 25th in the nation against two-point shots this year.

Gabe Madsen leads the way for Utah this year. He is scoring 14.7 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Mason Madsen. Maden is scoring 8.7 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Ezra Ausar has led the way. He is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Keanu Dawes leads the team in rebounding. He has 5.4 rebounds per game this year to go with his 7.9 points and one assist this year. Finally, Lawson Lovering has 8.6 points per game this year, with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists this year.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is 53rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 120th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Cincinnati has been great on defense this year. They are 15th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 44th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. They have been great against the three this year. Cincinnati is 57th in the nation against the three this year.

Simas Lukosius leads the way for Cincinnati this year. He comes into the game with 11.5 points per game, while adding 3.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and one steal per game this year. Meanwhile, Jizzle James leads the team in assists per game this year. He has 3.9 assists per game this year while adding 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this year. The backcourt is rounded out by Dan Skillings Jr. Skillings comes in with 10.2 points per game, while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Dillon Mitchell leads the way. He leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game while adding 10.5 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined by Aziz Bandago, who is scoring 7.9 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds per game this year.

Final Utah-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

While Cincinnati has been better on defense than Utah, the Utah offense has been better this year. They are 115th in points per game while sitting 124th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 205th in the nation in points per game while sitting 246th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Cincinnati has scored better inside the arc this year, sitting 97th in two-point shooting percentage. Utah is 25th in the nation against the two this year. Utah is also 83rd in the nation in blocks per game this year. Finally, Utah has been great moving the ball, sitting fifth in the nation in assists per game this year. This could be a tight game, but take Utah in this one.

