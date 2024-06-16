ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Virginia Cavaliers take on the Florida State Seminoles in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our Virginia Florida State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Florida State.

They're calling this event the College Walkoff Series. The acronym “CWS” applies to that, just as much as it does to the College World Series. The CWS is off to a dramatic start with walkoff wins in each of the first three games. Tennessee walked off Florida State, Kentucky walked off North Carolina State, and North Carolina walked off Virginia. Losing a championship baseball game is painful regardless of circumstance, but what makes these losses so brutal for the losing teams is that these were the first games of the College World Series. Virginia and Florida State both have to run the table over the next four games to reach the CWS Championship Series and play for the national championship. They have to win a bunch of elimination games and have no more margin for error.

Virginia's loss to North Carolina stung because the Tar Heels are an ACC rival, but also because UNC's best player, Vance Honeycutt, delivered the winning hit. It has to annoy the Cavaliers to no end that they allowed the big dog on the other side to beat them.

Yet, as bad as Virginia's walkoff loss was, Florida State's loss hurt a lot more. How and why can we say that? Just imagine any baseball team losing a game with four straight two-out hits in the bottom of the ninth. When a baseball team loses that kind of game in the first month of the season, it's annoying. When a baseball team loses that kind of game in the World Series (college or pro version), it is a gut punch which defies all description. Both UVA and Florida State have to bounce back from a loss, but FSU is dealing with the much bigger emotional whammy.

How To Watch Virginia vs. Florida State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Florida State's loss to Tennessee is the kind of loss a lot of sports teams — not just baseball, not just college — don't recover from. You know the Seminoles spent their off day reliving that nightmare over and over again, being so close to what seemed like a near-certain victory only to collapse at the very end. If FSU dwells on that searing loss instead of refocusing on the task at hand, the Seminoles will get bludgeoned by Virginia.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread

The Seminoles did endure a wrenching loss to Tennessee, but they did score 11 runs against the Vols after a super regional in which they averaged over 10 runs per game. This team has a bunch of thumpers and can score in bunches. Virginia's pitching is good, but the Seminole bats are hot and FSU clearly has a lot of hitters who feel comfortable at the plate right now. That's more than enough reason to think FSU will cover the spread.

Final Virginia-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Virginia probably gets the lean only because Florida State might still be shellshocked by its loss to Tennessee, but our official recommendation is to pass on this game and wait for a live play. This is a volatile CWS.

Final Virginia-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Virginia -1.5