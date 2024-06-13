ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Virginia Cavaliers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in Omaha, Nebraska. Our College World Series odds package has our Virginia North Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia North Carolina.

Virginia and North Carolina give the College World Series its all-ACC first game on Friday. This College World Series has made headlines as the ACC-SEC CWS. All eight teams are from the two conferences, with four from each in Omaha.

Virginia and Carolina are in the ACC-dominant half of the bracket. Three of the four teams on this side of the eight-team CWS bracket are from the ACC. Only Tennessee is from the SEC. Florida State joins the Cavaliers and Tar Heels as another ACC team. Unless Tennessee makes it through, the ACC will have at least one team in the CWS Championship Series. The team which wins this game gets a leg up in the ACC's push for a college baseball national championship.

Virginia handled Kansas State in the super regionals. The Cavaliers' bullpen and late-inning hitting powered UVA to another berth in Omaha. The Hoos were here last year, so they will count on their experience to get the job done.

North Carolina defeated West Virginia in a very tense, close super regional. The Tar Heels won two very tight games to advance to the College World Series. Their bullpen was also strong, and Vance Honeycutt — one of the best players in college baseball this season — delivered the big hits the Tar Heels needed.

Here are the Virginia-North Carolina College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Virginia-North Carolina Odds

Virginia: +1.5 (no price listed)

North Carolina: -1.5 (no price listed)

Money Line

Virginia: +114

North Carolina: -145

How To Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Virginia has been relentlessly consistent in college baseball over the past several years. The Cavaliers continue to reach Omaha and give themselves chances to break through. They didn't rise to the top of the field last year in Nebraska at the CWS, but by returning to the big show in Omaha, the Hoos are once again in the conversation. Their experience should help them here, and they don't get rattled in the late innings of a game. That should help them to handle an ACC rival they know well. It might have been a lot more difficult for Virginia to play an SEC team in Game 1.

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

The Tar Heels have the best player on the field in this game. Vance Honeycutt has been a machine in the college baseball postseason, but more than that, he has been a beast in the clutch. If Virginia has a base open late in games, it will intentionally walk him, but if the bases are loaded and the Cavaliers have to pitch to Honeycutt in a big spot, they're in real trouble. That's an advantage for Carolina in this all-ACC matchup. Two teams can be familiar with each other, but if one player on the two teams rises above everyone else, there's only so much the opposing team can do.

Final Virginia-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Virginia's experience is hard to overlook in a situation such as this. The Cavaliers can pitch around Vance Honeycutt and take care of the other Tar Heels.

Final Virginia-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Virginia +1.5