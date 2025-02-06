ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil in the women's flyweight division. Cong is coming off her first professional defeat in her most recent bout meanwhile, Brasil is coming off a big win in her last fight with a dominant performance. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cong-Brasil prediction and pick.

Wang Cong (6-1) had a ton of hype coming into her UFC debut, beating the current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in kickboxing. While she looked great in her debut, the hype was derailed as she was choked out by Gabriella Fernandes in her last fight. Cong will be looking to get back on track when she takes on Bruna Brasil this weekend at UFC 312.

Bruna Brasil (10-4-1) is coming off the biggest win of her UFC career when she dominated Molly McCann en route to a unanimous decision. Now, Brasil will be moving up in weight to take on the dangerous Wang Cong to get a statement win as she looks to make a move up the flyweight rankings this weekend at UFC 312.

Here are the UFC 312 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 312 Odds: Wang Cong-Bruna Brasil Odds

Wang Cong: -485

Bruna Brasil: +370

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wang Cong Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gabriella Fernandes – SUB R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Wang Cong’s striking pedigree and disciplined pressure position her to rebound against Bruna Brasil at UFC 312. Cong (6-1), a former Kunlun Fight kickboxing champion, blends precise Sanda techniques with a 5.81 significant strikes-per-minute output, overwhelming opponents early as seen in her 62-second UFC debut knockout. Despite her submission loss to Gabriella Fernandes, Cong’s 70% striking defense and 50% takedown accuracy counter Brasil’s tendency to absorb damage (3.49 strikes/minute). Brasil (10-4-1), moving up from strawweight, struggled against volume strikers like Loma Lookboonmee and lacks the power to deter Cong’s forward movement. Her 61% striking accuracy relies on counter-punching, but Cong’s diverse arsenal—body kicks, elbows, and clinch knees—will exploit Brasil’s defensive gaps.

Brasil’s recent wins over Molly McCann and Shauna Bannon showcased grit but revealed flaws in finishing fights. Cong’s cardio and tactical adjustments post-Fernandes loss, paired with her 66-inch reach advantage, will dictate range. Expect Cong to punish Brasil’s looping strikes with crisp counters, leveraging her Sanda footwork to evade takedowns and force a late stoppage or dominant decision, reasserting her status as China’s next flyweight threat.

Why Bruna Brasil Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Molly McCann – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (3 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Bruna Brasil’s precision counter-striking and grappling savvy position her to upset Wang Cong at UFC 312. Despite moving up to flyweight, Brasil’s 61% striking accuracy and disciplined defense (50% strike defense) counter Cong’s high-volume but less accurate approach (46% accuracy). The Brazilian’s recent wins over Molly McCann and Shauna Bannon showcased her ability to weather pressure and capitalize on openings, a critical edge against Cong, who was shockingly submitted by Gabriella Fernandes in her last bout after showboating. Brasil’s five submission wins add a layer of danger if the fight hits the mat, exploiting Cong’s vulnerability to opportunistic grapplers.

Cong’s aggressive striking (5.81 strikes/minute) plays into Brasil’s counter-heavy style, as seen in her methodical dismantling of McCann. While Cong holds a reach advantage (66” vs. 65”), Brasil’s cleaner combinations and takedown defense (59%) neutralize the Chinese fighter’s Sanda-based flurries. Brasil’s UFC-tested durability—evidenced by surviving Loma Lookboonmee’s pace—contrasts with Cong’s recent collapse under Fernandes’ pressure. Expect Brasil to exploit Cong’s defensive lapses with sharp counters and clinch work, sealing a decision or late submission to cement her flyweight arrival.

Final Wang Cong-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick

Wang Cong’s striking pedigree and physical advantages position her to overcome Bruna Brasil’s resurgence at UFC 312. Cong’s 5.81 significant strikes per minute and 70% strike defense counter Brasil’s lower output (2.94 strikes/minute) and porous defense (absorbing 3.49 strikes/minute). The Chinese fighter’s Sanda expertise—evidenced by her 66-inch reach and crisp body-head combinations—exploits Brasil’s tendency to brawl, as seen in her sloppy exchanges against Loma Lookboonmee. While Cong’s submission loss to Gabriella Fernandes revealed grappling vulnerabilities, Brasil’s 59% takedown defense and limited offensive wrestling (1.62 takedowns/15 minutes) suggest she’ll struggle to force ground scenarios.

Brasil’s 61% striking accuracy and recent wins over Molly McCann and Shauna Bannon highlight her counter-punching threat, but Cong’s disciplined footwork and UFC-tested power (two first-round KOs) neutralize this. The Brazilian’s cardio, tested in three-round decisions, may falter under Cong’s relentless pace (4:18 average fight time). Expect Cong to leverage her reach and Sanda kicks to batter Brasil at range, sealing a second-round TKO as the cumulative damage overwhelms the gritty but outmatched underdog. At -455, Cong’s technical edge and finishing ability justify the steep odds.

Final Wang Cong-Bruna Brasil Prediction & Pick: Wang Cong (-485), Over 2.5 Rounds (-188)