The Golden State Warriors are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Lakers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +225

Los Angeles Lakers: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Golden State is coming off a loss Wednesday night, but that does not reflect the team they are. The Warriors are usually a pretty good defensive team. This season, Golden State has allowed 111.4 points per game, which is the eighth-lowest in the NBA. The Warriors hold teams to a low field goal percentage, and a fairly low three-point percentage on the season. Golden State has to stay solid on defense in this game. When they allow less than 115 points this season, they are 20-13. That is 20 of their 25 wins. If Golden State can stay solid on defense and hold the Lakers under that point total, they will cover the spread.

Golden State just traded for Jimmy Butler, but he will not be active for this game. They did lose Andrew Wiggins in the trade, so that is going to be a hit to the lineup. However, Steph Curry averages 22.1 points per game. He also leads the team in assists per game and steals. Additionally, the former MVP is shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Warriors need Curry to have one of his best games in this one. If he plays well, the Warriors will find a way to cover the spread.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers are playing some of their best basketball right now. They have won four of their last five games, and eight of their last 10. In those 10 games, the Lakers have played some very good defense. They have allowed just 103.9 points per game while holding their opponents to just 42.6 percent shooting. The Warriors are coming off a game Wednesday night, so they could be a little bit tired. If the Lakers can hold Golden State under 110 points, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Lakers have beaten the Warriors twice this season. In those two games, Los Angeles has scored 115 and 118 points. In those two games, the Lakers are shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Lakers have only missed three total free throws against the Warriors. They have been able to play really well against Golden State, and they need to be able to continue that in this game. If they can do that, the Lakers will be able to cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are playing much better than the Warriors lately. Los Angeles has catapulted themselves into the playoffs and out of the Play-In tournament. Another thing to keep in mind is the Warriors not having Andrew Wiggins anymore. That is going to hurt them. With the Warriors having to rely solely on Curry, and the Lakers playing great, I like the Lakers to win. In fact, I will take the Lakers to cover the spread, as well.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -7 (-108)