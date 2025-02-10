ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming between hot teams in their respective conferences. The Golden State Warriors (26-26) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (28-23) as the two sides meet for the first time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently occupying the 11-spot in the Western Conference. They most recently beat the Chicago Bulls 132-111 and have split their last 10 games at 5-5. They come into this first meeting with Milwaukee as the stern betting favorites looking to advance into playoff position.

The Milwaukee Bucks are fifth in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127. They're just 4-6 over their last 10 games, but they've won two of their last three coming into this one. They come in as the betting underdogs at home looking to improve a 17-8 record.

Here are the Warriors-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Bucks Odds

Golden State Warriors: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -270

Milwaukee Bucks: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors most recently beat the Chicago Bulls in Jimmy Butler's first game on the team, picking up right where he left off with 25 points in his debut. Stephen Curry led the game with 34 points, but it was a great sign seeing Jimmy Butler able to take away some of the pressure off their star. Brandin Podziemski added 16 points and seven assists off the bench, so it's safe to say their hitting a new stride with this energized roster heading into the All-Star break.

Expand Tweet



First year guard Quinten Post added 18 points in one of his better performances this season and bench player Pat Spencer has been a huge spark plug for this team on the offensive end. He has great ability to see the floor with his vision and this team is very good about playing selflessly and spreading the ball around. If they can continue to do that against a Bucks team that may be missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should be able to keep this hot run up.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Milwaukee Bucks notched a resilient win over the Philadelphia 76ers without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. Damian Lillard lit up the arena with 43 points and a scorching 8-15 shooting from three. He always tends to step up in moments when Giannis is off the floor and we're certainly seeing shades of “Dame Time” from the Portland days. The Bucks are an impressive 17-8 at home this season, but they're just 3-9 when listed as the betting underdogs. It's still unclear whether Giannis will play in this one, but the Bucks are 4-5 in games this season without him.

Expand Tweet



The Bucks also saw their first game with Kyle Kuzma in the lineup as he contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in an all-around positive performance. Kuzma definitely adds to the Bucks' rebounding muscle and with one block and one steal in his debut, he'll add another layer to their defensive efforts. While he was tasked with scoring the ball in Washington, he should take on a much more conservative roll focused on rebounding and defending, especially when Antetokounmpo returns.

Final Warriors-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This game should be a fun one as both teams feature new players on their roster in Warriors' Jimmy Butler and the Bucks' Kyle Kuzma. Surprisingly, the Warriors are stern betting favorites in this game and it could be a good indication that Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play in this one. Jimmy Butler made an immediate impact in his debut and could be the reason the Warriors are favored in this one, especially against a Milwaukee team that Butler has seen often over the last few years.

Ultimately, the addition of Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks' should help them defensively a fill a void while Giannis is out. While the Warriors may be the hotter team at the moment, expect there to be some bumps in the road as they continue to figure out their lineup. They're the rightful favorites to win this one, but this spread seems a bit too wide for a Bucks team that performs well at home. Let's side with the points here as be back the Milwaukee Bucks.

Final Warriors-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +7 (-110)