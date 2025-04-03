ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have been red-hot recently coming into this game. They both made massive moves at the trade deadline and are paying off. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Warriors have looked much better since trading for Jimmy Butler as a team. They have won three straight games, putting them at a 44-31 record. Steph Curry has been his usual excellent self, and Jimmy Butler has been a massive X-factor since being traded from the Heat. The Warriors are playing well and have a big win on the road against the Lakers in this game.

The Lakers are 46-29 and have won three of the last four games. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are the biggest keys for the Lakers, and they have been playing great since the trade deadline. The Lakers have talent and have a new life with Doncic in Los Angeles. They can win this game against a red-hot Warriors team at home. This is a giant matchup between two great teams.

Here are the Warriors-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Lakers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors' offense has been inconsistent but improved since Jimmy Butler joined the team. They are 18th in scoring at 113.7 points per game, 26th in field-goal percentage at 45%, and 16th in three-point percentage at 36.2%.

Nine different Warriors are averaging double digits. Curry makes this offense run well, leading the team to score 24.4 points per game. Butler is next in scoring, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jonathan Kuminga is third in scoring, scoring 16 points per game. Butler is the assists leader, averaging 6.2 per game, but Curry is next with 6.1 per game.

Since Butler joined the Warriors, the offense has looked completely different. Curry will get his, but Butler balances everything else out. The Warriors should find some success against the Lakers, even with how well they have played on defense recently.

The Warriors' defense has stayed consistent all year and is better than their offense. They are eighth in points allowed at 110.9 per game, 12th in field-goal percentage defense at 46.5% from the field, and 21st in three-point percentage at 36.5%.

This frontcourt has been solid down low and has depth. Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, and Butler significantly contributed to the Warriors' rebounding. Looney and Green are tied for the team lead in rebounds, averaging 6.2 per game, but Butler is second with 6.1 per game. Then, Green is the blocks leader, averaging 1.1 per game. Seven players are averaging at least one steal on the perimeter, proving that their on-ball defense has been a giant strength. Green is the steals leader, averaging 1.5 per game.

This defense has been able to carry the Warriors in games, and with the addition of Butler, it only got better. They should have a sizeable advantage on this side of the court because the Pelicans have not been able to do much on defense this year.

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers' offense has been inconsistent. They are 19th in scoring at 113.1 points per game, 10th in field goal percentage at 47.8% from the field, and 17th in three-point shooting at 36.1% from behind the arc.

Six different Lakers are averaging over double digits, showcasing their balance. Doncic is the scoring leader, averaging 27.2 points per game, and then James is second, with 24.4 points per game. LeBron also leads the team in assists at 8.4 per game. Doncic is second, averaging 7.9 per game. This offense looks completely different due to the trade deadline.

The Lakers go as far as both James and Donoffense offense. The roster's balance also stands out and is a massive key in this game against a defense as good as the Warriors. The Lakers should still find success because they have too many weapons.

The Lakers' defense has steadily improved all season and is currently one of the best in the league. They are 11th in points allowed, at 112.2 points per game; 10th in field goal percentage, at 47.7%; and ninth in three-point defense, allowing 35.3% from behind the arc.

The frontcourt is solid, even after taking a hit with Anthony Davis gone. Doncic is the rebounding leader, averaging 8.5 per game, but LeBron is just behind with 8.1. The biggest key to this defense is their on-ball pressure, with nine different Lakers averaging at least one steal. Doncic is the steals leader, averaging 1.7 per game for the season.

The Lakers are a better team now, and this defense has been instrumental to their success. The Lakers have the defense to stifle the Warriors in this matchup, and they should have an advantage on this side of the court.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

These two teams have improved significantly since the trade deadline. I think it's close for most of it, but the Lakers will win and cover in this matchup at home.

Final Warriors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -1 (-110)