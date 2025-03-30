ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for yet another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for the continuation of this three-game season series. The Golden State Warriors will visit the San Antonio Spurs as the Warriors look for their first win against San Antonio. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently seventh in the Western Conference and tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff six-seed. They most recently beat the Pelicans 111-95, going a very solid 11-4 over their last 15 games. They'll look to win out as they try to avoid the play-in tournament.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently thirteenth in the Western Conference, sitting four games back of the final play-in spot occupied by the Mavericks. They most recently fell to the Cavaliers 124-116 and it'll take a miracle for them to win-out and somehow sneak into a play-in spot.

Here are the Warriors-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Spurs Odds

Golden State Warriors: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -620

San Antonio Spurs: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Spurs

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Warriors Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are cruising with Stephen Curry back in their lineup as he picked up right where he left off with a game-high 23 points in their win over the Pelicans. The tough news is that Gary Payton suffered a ligament injury and is likely to miss a portion of the playoffs moving forward. His energy in rebounding the ball and dunking in the paint will certainly be missed, but this Warriors team is otherwise healthy for the most part and able to find production elsewhere. Draymond Green has been improving his play on the offensive side and they'll need him to be locked-in as the playoffs get underway.

16 PTS

7 REB

3 AST Jonathan Kuminga off the bench tonight 😎 pic.twitter.com/9QnMqfvwGf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors have gone 7-3 in their last 10 meetings against San Antonio, but they've gone a surprising 3-7 ATS against them. The Spurs will also have to face the Celtics the night before, so the Warriors could capitalize on an added day of rest in trying to run the hobbled Spurs out of the building. Their perimeter defense will be the biggest focus during this game as they try to stifle the production of Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell.

Why the Spurs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs recently won three consecutive games and saw team-leading scoring performances from both Jeremy Sochan and Sandro Mamukelashvili. Sochan has been rather quiet this season after relinquishing ball-handler duties for the team, but he's consistent in rebounding the ball and provides an energetic boost for them inside the paint. Mamukelashvili, on the other hand, broke out of nowhere with the best game of his career to give the Spurs the win. If they can continue putting together performances like this, they should be able to surprise better teams down the stretch.

𝟮𝟮 𝗣𝗧𝗦, 𝟭𝟭 𝗥𝗘𝗕, 𝟴 𝗔𝗦𝗧 🏰@StephonCastle is just the fourth rookie in Spurs franchise history to have a game with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists (Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, David Robinson) @FrostBank | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/30JM4bexrt — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



With Victor Wembanyama out for the future, the Spurs have gotten to see players like Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell really find their rhythm as high-volume scorers for this team. Castle has scored at least 15 points in each of his last eight games while Vassell has had at least 20 in six of his last eight. If they can continue to score the ball freely and play as a team, they should be in a favorable spot moving forward into next season.

Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick

These two teams will meet once more before the season is over as the Warriors are still looking for their first win over San Antonio. With Stephen Curry back in the lineup and Jimmy Butler being productive on both ends of the floor, we should see a much different story during this one as the Warriors are priming themselves ahead of the playoffs. Draymond Green should offer them solid defense in the paint against the driving guards of San Antonio while Jonathan Kuminga should continue his impressive scoring off the bench.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the Golden State Warriors to cover the betting spread on the road as they try to mount a run to finish the season.

Final Warriors-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -11.5 (-112)