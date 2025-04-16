ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Athletics look to pick up the win on the road in Chicago when they take on the White Sox in their series finale on Thursday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-White Sox prediction and pick.

Athletics-White Sox Projected Starters

JP Sears vs. Davis Martin

JP Sears – (1-2) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Sears took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over four-plus innings as the A's fell 7-6 to the Mets. He struck out seven.

2025 Road Splits: Sears has been better on the road to start the season, going 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Davis Martin – (1-1) with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP

Last Start: Martin earned the win Friday over the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six-plus innings.

2025 Home Splits: Davis has been great at home to start the season, where he is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through two starts.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-White Sox Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -148

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Athletics vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

JP Sears and the Athletics are well-positioned to take down Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, thanks to a combination of Sears’ proven durability and the Athletics' recent offensive surge. Sears has logged 17 innings over his first three starts of 2025, maintaining a 4.24 ERA and racking up 16 strikeouts while limiting walks. His pitch mix, anchored by a lively four-seam fastball and a highly effective sweeper, has generated plenty of weak contact and a whiff rate that sits comfortably above league average. Sears’ ability to navigate lineups multiple times, as shown by his 6+ inning outings, gives the Athletics a reliable foundation against a White Sox offense that has struggled to find consistency, batting just .191 over their last ten games.

Offensively, the Athletics have found their stride, led by breakout slugger Tyler Soderstrom, who already has eight home runs, and Lawrence Butler, batting .359 in his last ten games. The Athletics' lineup has produced a .416 slugging percentage, fourth-best in the American League, and recently exploded for 12 runs against Chicago, signaling their ability to capitalize on mistakes. Davis Martin, while effective in his lone 2025 start, is still returning from injury and faces a tough test against this hot-hitting Athletics squad. With Sears’ steady hand on the mound and the offense firing on all cylinders, the Athletics have the edge to secure a series win at Rate Field.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox are primed to bounce back and secure a win over JP Sears and the Athletics on Thursday, with Martin’s recent form and the White Sox’s pitching depth leading the way. In his 2025 debut, Martin delivered six strong innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and no earned runs, demonstrating his ability to keep opposing lineups in check at Guaranteed Rate Field. He followed that up with a quality start against Boston, earning his first win of the season by limiting the Red Sox to just one run over six innings while striking out six. Martin’s command and poise, especially after returning from injury, have provided a stabilizing presence for a White Sox rotation that’s quietly been the team’s strength, even as the offense searches for consistency.

While the Athletics’ bats have heated up, most notably with Tyler Soderstrom’s power surge, the White Sox have shown flashes of offensive potential themselves, with Andrew Vaughn and Miguel Vargas capable of delivering timely hits. The South Siders’ recent rally efforts and improved at-bat quality suggest they’re close to breaking out offensively. With Martin’s ground-ball tendencies neutralizing the Athletics' power threats and the White Sox bullpen ready to back him up, Chicago is well-positioned to stifle the Athletics' attack. Expect Martin to set the tone early and the White Sox to capitalize on any mistakes from Sears, ultimately snapping their skid and picking up a much-needed home victory.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The Athletics enter Thursday’s matchup as favorites behind JP Sears, who’s posted a 4.24 ERA and helped stabilize their rotation. Their offense, led by Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler, has shown pop, ranking in the top half of MLB in slugging and runs per game. The White Sox, with Davis Martin on the mound, have struggled to find consistency, holding a dismal record and a .191 team average. Expect Athletics' balanced attack and Sears’ steady pitching to give the Athletics a slight edge in Thursday's matchup.

Final Athletics-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Athletics ML (-148), Over 8 (-110)