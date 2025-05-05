ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Chicago White Sox look to pick up the win on the road in Kansas City when they take on the Royals in the second game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick.

White Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Sean Burke vs. Seth Lugo

Sean Burke – (2-4) with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Burke earned the win against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

2025 Road Splits: Burke is still searching for his first win on the road, where he is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.65 WHIP across 13.3 innings.

Seth Lugo – (3-3) with a 3.07 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Lugo earned the win Thursday over Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out five.

2025 Home Splits: Lugo has been dominant at home, where he is 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 24.2 innings

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch White Sox vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sean Burke and the Chicago White Sox are set to surprise the Kansas City Royals and Seth Lugo on Tuesday, riding the momentum of Burke’s recent resurgence. After a rocky stretch in April, Burke bounced back in his last outing with six scoreless innings against the Brewers, showing improved command and an effective slider. When Burke locates his slider and keeps it down, he’s tough to square up, as evidenced by his two best starts of the season. With his knee reportedly feeling better and his mechanics back in sync, Burke is poised to anchor a rotation that has become a rare strength for the White Sox.

While Seth Lugo has been sharp with a 3.07 ERA and three straight quality starts. the White Sox have a path to victory if they can exploit Lugo’s less effective changeup and force him into deeper counts. Chicago’s offense, though inconsistent, has shown flashes of life and could capitalize if Burke keeps the game close early. If Burke avoids first-inning trouble and maintains his slider command, the White Sox have the ingredients to edge out the Royals and take a key win on the road.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals enter Tuesday’s matchup against Sean Burke and the Chicago White Sox with a clear advantage in both recent form and head-to-head history. Lugo has been a stabilizing force atop the Royals’ rotation, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 44 innings this season. He’s coming off a string of quality starts, including an eight-inning, eight-strikeout shutout performance against Houston, and has consistently limited walks and hard contact. Against a White Sox lineup that ranks near the bottom of the league in runs scored and batting average, Lugo’s command and ability to pitch deep into games should keep Chicago’s bats quiet.

Meanwhile, the Royals’ offense has outperformed Chicago in their recent meetings, averaging over five runs per game head-to-head this season. Sean Burke, while showing flashes of potential, has struggled with consistency, carrying a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP into this start, and has been prone to giving up big innings. Kansas City’s patient approach and ability to capitalize with runners in scoring position give them the edge, especially at home where they’ve played their best baseball. With Lugo’s reliability and the Royals’ offensive edge, expect Kansas City to control the game and secure a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

Seth Lugo and the Royals are well-positioned to secure a win over Sean Burke and the White Sox on Tuesday. Lugo enters the matchup in excellent form, having delivered three straight quality starts and lowering his ERA to 3.07 with a 1.05 WHIP across 44 innings this season. His recent outings include an eight-inning shutout against Houston and a six-inning, two-run performance versus Tampa Bay, showcasing both his efficiency and ability to limit hard contact. The Royals’ offense has also outperformed Chicago’s lineup this year, giving Lugo the run support he needs.

On the other side, the White Sox have struggled offensively and sit at the bottom of the division standings, while Burke has battled inconsistency and a high WHIP. If Lugo continues his recent stretch of commanding the strike zone and inducing weak contact, Kansas City’s balanced attack and home-field advantage should be enough to overcome the White Sox and secure another victory in their push up the AL Central standings.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (-230), Under 8.5 (-115)