It is the third game of a four-game AL Central series as the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Royals prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Royals took the lead on a Maikel Garcia single in the fourth inning. Bobby Witt Jr. would double in the fifth inning to drive home a second run of the game. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, a Drew Waters double made it 3-0. Cole Ragas would go five innings, striking out 11 batters while giving up just three hits, and the Royals would win the game 3-0.

White Sox-Royals Projected Starters

Jonathan Cannon vs. Michael Wacha

Jonathan Cannon (2-3) with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Last Start: Cannon went six innings in his last start, giving up nine hits. He would strike out five batters and give up just two runs, taking the win over the Houston Astros.

Away Splits: Cannon is 1-3 on the road with a 6.35 ERA and a .244 opponent batting average.

Michael Wacha (1-4) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

Last Start: Wacha went 6.1 innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. He would strike out three batters and give up three runs, but take the loss to the Orioles.

Home Splits: Wacha is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA and a .224 opponent batting average at home this year.

Here are the White Sox-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Royals Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +176

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Royals

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: CHSN/FDSNKC

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Robert Jr. leads the team in RBIs, coming in with 15 RBIs this year. He is hitting just .188 this year with a .304 OBP. Robert has three doubles, five home runs, 15 stolen bases, and 19 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Andrew Vaughn has 14 RBIs this year. He is hitting just .178 with a .219 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, and seven runs.

Lenyn Sosa leads the team in hitting this year. He is hitting .256 with a .280 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored. Finally, Miguel Vargas is hitting .223 with a .319 OBP. He has six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vinnie Pasquantino has led the way for the Royals. He is hitting just .191 but with a .245 OBP. He has five doubles, three triples, six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr. has been hitting well. He is hitting .314 with a .389 OBP. He has 14 doubles, four home runs, 18 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 22 runs scored. Further, Salvador Perez has been solid. He is hitting .238 with a .284 OBP. He has 11 doubles, two home runs, 16 RBIS, and nine runs scored.

Maikel Garcia has led the way in hitting for the Royals. He is hitting .322 with a .390 OBP. Garcia has nine doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Jonathan India has scored 13 times this year. He is hitting .230 with six doubles, a home run, and six RBIs.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

Jonathan Cannon has been hit or miss this year. After the White Sox lost their first five starts, they have won the last two. Further, he has three starts this year, giving up two or fewer runs, with two starts giving up three runs, and two starts giving up four or more runs. Still, he has struggled more on the road. He has given up three or more runs in all four of his road starts, with at least two walks and a home run in all four starts as well. Still, current members of the Royals have not hit well against Jonathan Cannon. They are just 10 for 50 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five RBIs, and four walks. Bobby Witt Jr. is 3-7 with a double and an RBI, while Michael Massey is 2-6 with a triple, a home run, and two RBIs.

Meanwhile, Michael Wacha has given up three or more runs in three starts this year, while giving up two or fewer runs in four starts. In his last home start, he did not give up a run in six innings, while he has given up two or fewer runs in three of his four home starts this year. The current White Sox are 17-76 with four doubles, two home runs, and nine RBIs against Wacha. Andrew Vaughn is 5-21 with two home runs and six RBIs. Still, Wacha is the better pitcher in this game, and the Royals will win.

Final White Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-210)