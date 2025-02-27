ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Wild hit the road to take on the Utah Hockey Club Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Wild-Utah Hockey Club prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wild-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +122

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Wild vs. Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North, Scripps Sports

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

In the last five games, the Wild have been pretty good in the defensive zone. They have allowed 13 total goals in those five games, and they have won three of them. The Wild rely on their play in the defensive zone to win games, and they have to continue their hot streak Thursday night. In fact, when the Wild allow less than four goals this season, they have a record of 32-6-3. That is 32 of their 34 wins on the year. If the Wild can keep Utah to under four goals in this one, they will be able to pull off the road upset.

According to the odds, the Wild are underdogs. However, Minnesota is a better team on the road than they are at home. On the road this season, the Wild are 21-7-3. Their 10 total road losses are the second-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Wild have won 21 of their 34 games while playing away from home. Minnesota is a better scoring team on the road, and they are significantly better in the defensive zone in away games. Utah, on the other hand, is actually worse when playing at home. With that said, the Wild should be able to have a good game Thursday night.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah should be able to match Minnesota in the defensive zone. The Wild score just 2.88 goals per game on the season, and they do not get a lot of pucks on net. Utah has allowed one goal in each of their last two games this season, so they are playing good hockey. When Utah allows less than four goals this season, they are 23-10-3. That is 23 of their 26 wins on the season. If Utah can continue to play well in the defensive zone, they will have a great chance to win this game at home.

The Utah Hockey Club are expected to give Karel Vejmelka the start in net Thursday night. He is the better goalie on Utah, and he should be able to have a good game. Vejmelka allows 2.48 goals per game, which is the ninth-best in the NHL. Furthermore, the 28-year-old is tied for 12th in save percentage. He should be able to keep pucks from finding the back of the net in this one. If he can be at his best, the Utah Hockey Club will be able to win this game.

Final Wild-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, I am looking at how well the Wild play on the road. Minnesota is one of the best road teams in hockey, and I am expecting that to continue. For that reason, I will be taking the Wild to win straight up.

Final Wild-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (+122)