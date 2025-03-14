ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UCLA looks to advance in their first Big Ten tournament as they face Wisconsin. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-UCLA prediction and pick.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin was 23-8 on the year and 13-7 in conference play. That gave them the five seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They would face Northwestern in their second round game. It was tight early, but Wisconsin would have a seven-point lead at the end of the first half. Wisconsin would pull away in the second half, winning the game 70-63.

Meanwhile, UCLA was 22-9 on the year, and went 13-7 in conference play. That gave them the four seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They started the year strong winning ten of their first 11 games. UCLA would then drop five of their next six before going on a six-game winning streak. They would end the year winning four of their final seven games, with a UCLA loss to Purdue in there. In their final game of the year, UCLA faced USC. They would dominate the game, leading by 12 at the end of the first half, and go on to win the game 90-63.

UCLA won the only match-up over Wisconsin 85-83 at home.

Here are the Wisconsin-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Wisconsin-UCLA Odds

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

UCLA: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. UCLA

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin is ranked 12th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wisconsin has been solid on offense this year. They are 29th in the nation in points per game while sitting 19th in shooting efficiency this year. Wisconsin has also protected the ball well, sitting 25th in the nation in turnovers this year while also sitting 30th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Tonje leads Wisconsin in scoring this year. Tonje is scoring 18.9 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Tonje is joined in the backcourt by John Blackwell. Blackwell is scoring 15.4 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists. He comes in with 2.7 assists per game while adding 9.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

In the frontcourt, Nolan Winter leads the way, leading the team in rebounds with six rebounds per game this year. Winter is also scoring ten points and one assist per game this year. He is joined by Steven Crowl in the frontcourt. Crowl is scoring 9.8 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is currently ranked 25th in KenPom's rankings. They are 36th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency. The defense for UCLA has been great this year. They are 20th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 163rd in opponent shooting efficiency. They also limit shots well, sitting eighth in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game this year. further, UCLA is 36th in the nation in steals this year.

Tyler Bilodeau leads the way for UCLA. He comes into the game with 14 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Meanwhile, Aday Mara joins him in the frontcourt with 6.3 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

Kobe Johnson leads the team in rebounding currently. He comes in with six rebounds per game while also adding 7.9 points, three assists, and 1.7 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Eric Dailey Jr. Dailey comes in with 12 points per game while adding 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this year. Further, Sebastian Mack has 9.8 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Final Wisconsin-UCLA Prediction & Pick

This is a strength against strength match-up here. Wisconsin is 29th in points per game while UCLA is 21st in opponent points per game. Still, Wisconsin is 21st in shooting efficiency and UCLA is 161st in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Wisconsin has a strong defense. Wisconsin is 119th in opponent points per game and 50th in opponent shooting efficiency. UCLA is 118th in points per game while sitting 77th in shooting efficiency. Wisconsin is also better on the glass. Wisconsin is 44th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage while UCLA is 184th in defensive rebounding percentage. Finally, UCLA is 88th in the nation in turnovers, but Wisconsin is 25th in the nation in turnovers. Take Wisconsin in this one.

Final Wisconsin-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin ML (-118)