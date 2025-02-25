ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-Nevada.

The Mountain West college basketball schedule for Tuesday night includes this game, which won't get any headlines but offers an intriguing betting-based plot point.

Wyoming is struggling under first-year head coach Sundance Wicks. Wyoming just lost to San Jose State at home over the weekend, falling by nine points as an outright favorite. This team has been inconsistent this season, and over the longer run of play, it is clear this team doesn't have the horses needed to be an NCAA Tournament team. The Cowboys have fallen well short of that particular standard. However, within the larger frustrations over four months of basketball (two months in the Mountain West specifically), there have been glimpses of real potential with this team. Wyoming played Mountain West leader New Mexico on relatively even terms in both meetings this season. A team which can be robustly competitive with New Mexico, both home and away, has some potential. Wyoming got up for those games, but the Pokes have not been able to consistently take care of business in the other games they have played against the less sexy teams in their conference. There's a lesson Wicks must impart to next season's team about cultivating consistency and being on an even keel more regularly.

Wyoming makes a late-season trip to Reno to face a Nevada team which will — like the Cowboys — not make the NCAA Tournament this season (barring a run to the Mountain West Tournament championship in a few weeks).

Here are the Wyoming-Nevada College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-Nevada Odds

Wyoming: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Nevada: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are not an especially good team, but as we explained above, they did push New Mexico hard in two different games earlier this season. There is obvious potential on the Cowboys' roster. It isn't fully realized or actualized potential, but it's there, and it occasionally shows up. If it emerges in this game versus Nevada, a team which has struggled to cover spreads as a home favorite this season, Wyoming should be able to cover the number. Why is Nevada — a team which won't make the NCAA Tournament (at least not as an at-large selection) — a 12.5-point favorite over any opponent other than Air Force or Fresno State at home? Being favored by 12.5 over AFA or Fresno State would make sense, but not over Wyoming or another team which is mediocre but certainly not terrible. This number should be 8.5 points, not 12.5. There is value in going with Wyoming.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming lost by nine points at home to San Jose State this past weekend, allowing 82 points to an SJSU team which has often struggled to score this season. If Wyoming could produce a really awful clunker such as that one, it can certainly produce another stinker in Reno on a late-season road trip. Wyoming is a very erratic team and often hard to bet on, but as the season moves along, the mental fatigue attached to Wyoming's inconsistency has to become a bigger source of baggage for the Cowboys. It's not likely they will regroup here. They seem emotionally exhausted, and Nevada can pounce on this opportunity in a big way.

Final Wyoming-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Wyoming, but we're not in a position to trust the Cowboys after their awful game versus San Jose State. Just pass on this one.

Final Wyoming-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +12.5